The Beverly Hills Hotel’s Bar Nineteen12 Reopens After A Two Year Hiatus With A Beautiful Floral Cocktail Menu To Boot

City Guide, News, Travel

Bar NineteenPhoto Credit: Audrey Ma

Bar Nineteen12 is back, baby! The Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic bar, located just off the lobby, has finally reopened for the first time in over two years with a new menu and a soft new look.

Bar NineteenPhoto Credit: Audrey Ma

The outdoor terrace has been transformed into an airy, garden-inspired space, and the interior will highlight rotating art exhibitions, starting with dozens of never-before-seen Andy Warhol images from the James R. Hedges IV Collection of Andy Warhol Photography – the largest collection of its sort in private hands in the world.

Bar Nineteen
Beverly Crest

Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

Guests will enjoy beautiful sunset views overlooking the pool and palm tree skyline while sipping on hand-crafted cocktails and tasting California cuisine from executive chef Pedro Contreras.

Bar Nineteen
The Flats mocktail

Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

Named after the year the hotel opened, Bar Nineteen12 is a reminder that the city of Beverly Hills was built around the hotel over a century ago. It’s where the entire area’s history began, and the cocktail menu is centered around those very neighborhoods.

Bar Nineteen
Pacific Palisades

Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

Highlights include the Beverly Glen made with tequila, Campari, blood orange, lemon, agave nectar, Cointreau, and Thai chili with a spiced rim, and the Benedict Canyon, made with WhistlePig rye, Martel blue swift cognac, Marolo Milla grappa, Bénédictine, and orange bitters smoked with a Japanese orange twist.

Bar Nineteen
Hollywood

Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

Bar Nineteen12 will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 3pm to 11pm.

Bar Nineteen
Beverly Glen

Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90210 

Bar Nineteen
Benedict Canyon

Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

