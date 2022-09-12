Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

Bar Nineteen12 is back, baby! The Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic bar, located just off the lobby, has finally reopened for the first time in over two years with a new menu and a soft new look.

The outdoor terrace has been transformed into an airy, garden-inspired space, and the interior will highlight rotating art exhibitions, starting with dozens of never-before-seen Andy Warhol images from the James R. Hedges IV Collection of Andy Warhol Photography – the largest collection of its sort in private hands in the world.

Guests will enjoy beautiful sunset views overlooking the pool and palm tree skyline while sipping on hand-crafted cocktails and tasting California cuisine from executive chef Pedro Contreras.

Named after the year the hotel opened, Bar Nineteen12 is a reminder that the city of Beverly Hills was built around the hotel over a century ago. It’s where the entire area’s history began, and the cocktail menu is centered around those very neighborhoods.

Highlights include the Beverly Glen made with tequila, Campari, blood orange, lemon, agave nectar, Cointreau, and Thai chili with a spiced rim, and the Benedict Canyon, made with WhistlePig rye, Martel blue swift cognac, Marolo Milla grappa, Bénédictine, and orange bitters smoked with a Japanese orange twist.

Bar Nineteen12 will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 3pm to 11pm.

The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Photo Credit: Audrey Ma