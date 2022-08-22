Photo Credit: Josh Brasted @jbrasted

The iconic Tales of the Cocktail celebrated its grand return in 2022 after a Covid-induced hiatus for its long-awaited 20th anniversary. Here are my top 10 unmissable moments as a first-time attendee at this Big Easy ode to the cocktail.

Photo Credit: R.C. Visuals LLC

Grey Goose celebrated its 25th anniversary by flying Cellarmaster Francois Thibault in from France to accept an award that officially declared July 26 as “Grey Goose Day” in the city of New Orleans. The festivities kicked off with a VIP party at the historic Gallier Hall, where each room had a different theme (including an homage to London favorite the porn star martini ).

Photo Credit: Shawn Campbell

On the evenings of July 26th and 27th, iconic NYC speakeasy Death & Co took residency at local NOLA haunt Sylvain. The cocktail institution gathered friends and longtime collaborators in the French Quarter for an evening of cocktails, food and celebration. For the occasion, the team created a special menu of cocktails, alongside bites by Sylvain, and raised a glass to the bar industry.

Photo Credit: Teremana Tequila

The Rock might not have been at Tales to celebrate his award-winning tequila brand, Teremana, but his presence was definitely felt at Friends Of the Mana: Teremana Tequila Poolside Social Club thanks to a giant, life-sized cut-out of the Black Adam star. The Audubon Cottages were the scene of this poolside gathering, with tequila cocktails dreamed up by the Mana Ohana mixologists, a healthy selection of alcohol-free juices, spa treatments, and dishes inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s favorite cheat meals. There was also tequila-soaked shaved ice and a speakeasy at the brand’s Tales of the Cocktail debut party.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Bachman

The Chloe Hotel, a 19th century Uptown NOLA mansion, was the scene of Absolut Elyx’s Disco Garden of Elyx, where disco-inspired cocktails and cooling spritzes created and served by some of the world’s most talented bartenders — Leo Robitschek, Devon Tarby and Gareth Evans — were served alongside healthy snacks, beauty treatments, and disco dancing.

Photo Credit: Arlene Ibarra

Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal‘s made its Tales debut after recently launching in the U.S. in July 2022, partnering with one of Latin America’s most renowned bars and 50 Best Alquímico Cartagena to bring to Tales attendees “A Life in Contraluz” – a night that celebrated all of the extraordinary possibilities that were unlocked in New Orleans. The brand recently announced a partnership with none other than global superstar Maluma.

Photo Credit: Josh Brasted @jbrasted

William Grant & Sons brought its brands to the National WWII Museum on Magazine St. for its the Quantum Terminal: Destination Anywhere event — with a rainbow-board dance floor, rides in moving baskets, and cloud-inspired headwear. Brands highlighted included Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendricks, Tullamore D.E.W., Milagro, Sailor Jerry, Reyka, Flor De Caña, Drambuie, Monkey Shoulder, and Fistful of Bourbon.

Photo Credit: Samantha Marquart



Co-founder Bryan Cranston showed up to represent his brand, Dos Hombres, at Felipe’s Taqueria and drink a little mezcal. Enough said. Mic dropped. Top that!

Photo Credit: Creative Images Photography

La Fête Wine Co. founder Donae Burston presented an absolutely elegant An Afternoon in St. Tropez-themed lunch at the incomparable award-winning Compère Lapin.

Photo Credit: NVE Experience Agency

On July 27th, Ketel One vodka invited Tales-goers for an inspiring storytelling experience at popular café, Justine. The brand shared its iconic history, and served up classic Ketel One cocktails, each with a special New Orleans twist.

Photo Credit: Riggs Hotel

The Spirited Awards showcased the love and admiration the cocktail world has for one another, and I was particularly pleased to see that the Best U.S. Hotel Bar winner was Silver Lyan at the Riggs Hotel in Washington, DC (it’s phenomenal).