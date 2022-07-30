Photo Credit: Greg Powers and Brittany Garrison

It was a wild week in New Orleans of sipping and sampling some of the world’s best spirits and signature cocktails as Tales of the Cocktail made its grand return to the Big Easy, which culminated in the week’s pièce de résistance: the 2022 Spirited Awards.

Since its inception in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the most globally recognized accolades, recognizing beverage professionals, brands, media, journalists, and establishments across all areas of the cocktail industry. TOTCF honored the Spirited Awards recipients during an in-person celebration at the conference’s 2022 host venue, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans on July 28.

Recognized through the lens of this year’s conference theme, “Progress” — chosen for its appreciation of the nimble and adaptive development of the drinks community — the winners of the 2022 Spirited Awards have made strides in progressing the beverage industry forward.

But now, without further ado, here are the event’s biggest winners — including, but not limited to — the world’s best bar, best American bar, and best hotel bar.

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

Photo Credit: Lyaness/Sea Containers London

World’s Best Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK

Timeless International Award presented by Jägermeister

Harry’s New York Bar — Paris, France

World’s Best Cocktail Menu presented by Diageo Bar Academy

Little Red Door — Paris, France

Photo Credit: Don Riddle & Sarah Hermalyn

Timeless U.S. Award presented by Johnnie Walker

Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel — New York, NY

World’s Best Spirits Selection presented by Beam Suntory

Jack Rose Dining Saloon — Washington, DC

Photo Credit: Greg Powers and Brittany Garrison

Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic – Italian Orange

Pioneer Award Presented by The Blend

Amanda Gunderson – CEO & Co-Founder, Another Round Another Rally

Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award presented by William Grant & Sons

Julie Reiner — Co-Founder Clover Club, Leyenda, Social Hour Cocktails, & Mixtress Consulting

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

Photo Credit: Xavier Landis

Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Amaro Montenegro and Select Aperitivo

Sexy Fish — London, UK

Best International Bar Mentor presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Lauren Mote

Photo Credit: Remy Savage / A Bar With Shapes For A Name

Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Stranger & Sons

🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name — London, UK

International Bartender of the Year presented by Patrón Tequila

Remy Savage — 🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London, UK

Best International Hotel Bar presented by Perrier

Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK

Photo Credit: Monica Berg

Best International Cocktail Bar presented by Tequila Fortaleza

Tayēr + Elementary — London, UK

Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Martin Hudak — Mr Black Spirits

Best International Bar Team presented by House of Angostura

MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia

U.S. CATEGORIES

Photo Credit: Silver Lyan

Best U.S. Hotel Bar presented by Grey Goose

Silver Lyan at the Riggs — Washington, DC

Best U.S. Brand Ambassador presented by Libbey

Lynn House — Heaven Hill

Photo Credit: Shawn Kelley

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Absolut Vodka

Katana Kitten — New York, NY

U.S. Bartender of the Year presented by Del Maguey

Chris Hannah — Jewel of the South, New Orleans, LA

Best U.S. Bar Mentor presented by BarSmarts

Sean Kenyon

Photo Credit: Jewel of the South

Best U.S. Restaurant Bar presented by Maison Ferrand

Jewel of the South — New Orleans, LA

Photo Credit: Kate Gerwin

Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Aviation Gin

Best U.S. Bar Team presented by William Grant & Sons

Katana Kitten — New York, NY

WRITING & MEDIA CATEGORIES

Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication presented by Diageo Bar Academy

VinePair

Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series presented by Diageo Bar Academy

The Cocktail Lovers

Best Cocktail & Spirits Writing presented by Diageo Bar Academy

“Get Real: The bar world looks beyond feel-good measures on sustainability and climate change” by Max Falkowitz for Imbibe Magazine

Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

The Japanese Art of the Cocktail by Masahiro Urushido and Michael Anstendig

Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits presented by Diageo Bar Academy

The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails edited by David Wondrich with Noah Rothbaum