Photo Credit: Greg Powers and Brittany Garrison
It was a wild week in New Orleans of sipping and sampling some of the world’s best spirits and signature cocktails as Tales of the Cocktail made its grand return to the Big Easy, which culminated in the week’s pièce de résistance: the 2022 Spirited Awards.
Since its inception in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the most globally recognized accolades, recognizing beverage professionals, brands, media, journalists, and establishments across all areas of the cocktail industry. TOTCF honored the Spirited Awards recipients during an in-person celebration at the conference’s 2022 host venue, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans on July 28.
Recognized through the lens of this year’s conference theme, “Progress” — chosen for its appreciation of the nimble and adaptive development of the drinks community — the winners of the 2022 Spirited Awards have made strides in progressing the beverage industry forward.
But now, without further ado, here are the event’s biggest winners — including, but not limited to — the world’s best bar, best American bar, and best hotel bar.
GLOBAL CATEGORIES
Photo Credit: Lyaness/Sea Containers London
World’s Best Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK
Timeless International Award presented by Jägermeister
Harry’s New York Bar — Paris, France
World’s Best Cocktail Menu presented by Diageo Bar Academy
Little Red Door — Paris, France
Photo Credit: Don Riddle & Sarah Hermalyn
Timeless U.S. Award presented by Johnnie Walker
Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel — New York, NY
World’s Best Spirits Selection presented by Beam Suntory
Jack Rose Dining Saloon — Washington, DC
Photo Credit: Greg Powers and Brittany Garrison
Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic – Italian Orange
Pioneer Award Presented by The Blend
Amanda Gunderson – CEO & Co-Founder, Another Round Another Rally
Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award presented by William Grant & Sons
Julie Reiner — Co-Founder Clover Club, Leyenda, Social Hour Cocktails, & Mixtress Consulting
INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES
Photo Credit: Xavier Landis
Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Amaro Montenegro and Select Aperitivo
Sexy Fish — London, UK
Best International Bar Mentor presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic
Lauren Mote
Photo Credit: Remy Savage / A Bar With Shapes For A Name
Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Stranger & Sons
🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name — London, UK
International Bartender of the Year presented by Patrón Tequila
Remy Savage — 🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London, UK
Best International Hotel Bar presented by Perrier
Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK
Photo Credit: Monica Berg
Best International Cocktail Bar presented by Tequila Fortaleza
Tayēr + Elementary — London, UK
Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic
Martin Hudak — Mr Black Spirits
Best International Bar Team presented by House of Angostura
MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia
U.S. CATEGORIES
Photo Credit: Silver Lyan
Best U.S. Hotel Bar presented by Grey Goose
Silver Lyan at the Riggs — Washington, DC
Best U.S. Brand Ambassador presented by Libbey
Lynn House — Heaven Hill
Photo Credit: Shawn Kelley
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Absolut Vodka
Katana Kitten — New York, NY
U.S. Bartender of the Year presented by Del Maguey
Chris Hannah — Jewel of the South, New Orleans, LA
Best U.S. Bar Mentor presented by BarSmarts
Sean Kenyon
Photo Credit: Jewel of the South
Best U.S. Restaurant Bar presented by Maison Ferrand
Jewel of the South — New Orleans, LA
Photo Credit: Kate Gerwin
Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Aviation Gin
Best U.S. Bar Team presented by William Grant & Sons
Katana Kitten — New York, NY
WRITING & MEDIA CATEGORIES
Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication presented by Diageo Bar Academy
VinePair
Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series presented by Diageo Bar Academy
The Cocktail Lovers
Best Cocktail & Spirits Writing presented by Diageo Bar Academy
“Get Real: The bar world looks beyond feel-good measures on sustainability and climate change” by Max Falkowitz for Imbibe Magazine
Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic
The Japanese Art of the Cocktail by Masahiro Urushido and Michael Anstendig
Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits presented by Diageo Bar Academy
The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails edited by David Wondrich with Noah Rothbaum