Celebrity piercer Stephanie Anders visit’s Marissa Collections Naples Boutique for an exclusive ear piercing event!

Photo Credit: Marissa Collections

Marissa Collections, established in Naples in 1975 owes its success to staying true to their original goal, commitment to helping clients develop their individual style through personalized service and extraordinary selection. Dedicated to luxury and curation through styling, Marissa began with hand picked items including clothing, jewelry, accessories and shoes which she personally styled for each client. Marissa’s artistic force makes these specialty boutiques in Palm Beach and Naples truly one of a kind. Through this uniqueness, personalized ear piercing has become a new artistic approach for Marissa Collections where they welcome celebrity ear piercer, Stephanie Anders of Stephanie Anders XO.

Photo Credit: Marissa Collections

Stephanie started off with the art of body piercing which emerged her into the fine jewelry world. Here, she held a specific aim to achieve excellence while upholding her creative passion of fine jewelry and her life in the tattoo industry. Stephanie made her way from Iowa to Los Angeles where she started making one of a kind custom designs for her clients out of her studio apartment. As demand increased Stephanie Anders XO came to life. During her time in LA, Stephanie has built a notable clientele list including: Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Chris McMillian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sharon Osbourne and more!

Photo Credit: Marissa Collections

The iconic fashion house on historic Third Street South now welcomes Stephanie into both their Naples and Palm Beach locations for private piercing events. Haute Living had the opportunity of attending Marissa Collections Naples most recent event! Jewelry cases line the walls of Marissa’s 10,000 square foot Naples location. During this event Stephanie gives guests the creative control over curating their ears to match their individual style and that is just what we did! As a renowned celebrity piercer and jewelry designer, Stephanie offers piercings such as lobes, conch, helix, cartilage, faux rook, daith and tragus. Guests are booking their appointments months in advance due to the popularity and curation of these in store piercing events. Guests can expect their appointment to take 30-45 minutes for proper styling advice from Marissa Stylists and Stephanie. Stephanie walks you through the entire process starting from the jewelry selection, piercing session and aftercare guidance. Multiple piercings can be done with additional time added to the appointment to match the guest’s goals. The next piercing event with Stephanie is coming up this September 21-24th! Book your appointment here: https://calendly.com/marissa-collections/september-piercing-event?month=2022-09

Photo Credit: Marissa Collections

Marissa Collections carries brands ranging from Acler, Alexander Mcqueen, Alexis, Acquazzara, Balmain, Brunello Cucinelli, Caroline Herrera, Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana, Emilio Pucci, Etro, Herno, Jonathan Simkhai, Kuwait, Manolo Blahnik, Missioni, Nanushka, Oliver Peoples, Oscar De la Renta, Paris Texas, Rag & Bone, SIdney Garber, Stella McCartney, Veronica Beard, Versace, Zimmermann & many more.

Marissa Collections is located at 1167 Third St. S Naples Florida 34120. Marissa Collections hours of operation are 10:00 – 6:00 pm. You can visit their website here: https://marissacollections.com





