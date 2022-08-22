Rolls-Royce Motor Cars displays bespoke commissions during Monterey Car Week at “The Quail.” Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Amid hundreds of the world’s most coveted automobiles, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reveals the Pebble Beach Collection 2022 in Monterey, California. The collection is comprised of a colorful and exclusive assemblage of Rolls-Royce commissions. The shining stars from the collection are a Black Badge Cullinan and Ghost in never-before-seen colors and finishes from Goodwood. These exclusive commissions were chosen to accompany the new Phantom Series II for its North America debut during Monterey Car Week at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.”

The Black badge Cullinan in Forbidden Pink extends the Black badge color palette to an entirely new frontier. The color, which has never been used on a Rolls-Royce motor car, serves as a reminder that Black badge need not be black. The bright Grace White leather is subtly offset by Cashmere Grey highlights for an interior suite that defies conventional Black Badge stereotypes.

Accompanying the colorful Cullinan is another Rolls-Royce Bespoke color finish – Ghost in crystal over Sagano Green. Highly skilled artisans from the marque’s Exterior Surface Finish Center spent hours meticulously hand-polishing each of the six layers of finish.

“Rolls-Royce is Bespoke, and color plays a crucial role,” said Jonathan Simms, Head of Bespoke for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “The world’s premier luxury marque offers 44,000 shades for exterior finish and if a client can’t find exactly what they have envisioned, our color experts in Goodwood will match any shade to create a ‘Bespoke Signature Named’ color finish.”

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

“We have matched colors from flower petals to shades of lipstick and incorporated gold, silver and even diamonds into Bespoke finishes. We welcome creative and technological challenges from our patrons as it drives us to redefine our own creative and technical limits. The inspiration for Rolls-Royce color and finish is limited only by one’s imagination.”