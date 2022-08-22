Evolution Of An Icon: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Photo Credit: The Ritz Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, an iconic resort known for its pristine white sand beaches along Naples Gulf of Mexico has always been the Haute Spot off Vanderbilt Beach. The resort has officially marked a major milestone in the dramatic transformation and renovation due for unveiling in December 2022.

An icon on Florida’s Gulf COast for over 35 years, the hotel is set to remaster its legacy. The Ritz-Carlton Naples, a perfect resort to hit the spa, lay out at the pool and sunny beach, will now complete a whole new look. The remodeling and expansion will offer more than just new suites. The Ritz_Carlton, Naples is bringing the resort’s inventory to a fresh set of 474 guestrooms with more than 90 elegant multi-room suites. In addition to the new tower, Ritz-Carlton Naples will debut a full renovation of all resort accommodations. Included are an expansive Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge featuring stunning ocean views, three new culinary and beverage hospitality concepts, a fully renovated spa experience, and to top it off new bungalows and cabanas which compliment the resort’s three new pool areas! The property is positioned to continue tailoring the ultimate stay in Naples just off of Vanderbilt Beach Rd.

The Ritz-Carlton Naples delights sophisticated travelers with an array of exceptional pampering amenities. Being a Forbes Five Star Hotel and a AAA Five Diamond Resort, Ritz-Carlton Naples features some of the most distinguished experiences for its guests! Boasting a variety of exquisite dining experiences, a 51,000 square foot Ritz-Carlton Spa and the ultimate fam-fave environmental conservation, the Ritz Kids. As the ‘Evolution of an Icon’ comprehensive transformation nears completion and the dazzling new Lobby Bar comes to fruition, the Ritz-Carlton Naples is excited to also welcome dazzling floor-to-ceiling ocean views to the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. Architect Cooper Carry and design firm Parker Torres Design have created interiors reflecting a cohesive aesthetic throughout the expansion with sophisticated touches of gold and marble complemented by hues of creams, blues, greens, and grays. Soft wood and woven wicker furnishings exude casual elegance for a timeless design that honors the resort’s legacy.

Guests will journey from the lobby up the grand staircase to a sophisticated setting on the mezzanine level, a treasured destination for luxury gatherings and celebrations. A striking sculptural light installation is sure to capture attention and admiration as it floats above the lobby bar. A new Champagne Treasure Chest will provide guests with a luxury experience in a warm, relaxed and refined setting. The resort’s world class sushi restaurant, DUSK, and its outdoor terrace will also receive a complete transformation. For those dreaming of an iconic pool experience, Ritz-Carlton Naples will promise just that with a completely innovative new pool experience with private poolside cabanas. This transformation of the Ritz-Carlton, Naples will uphold its standard and legacy of world-class amenities and extraordinary guest services.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, please call 239.598.3300 or visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/naples/naples-beach The Ritz Calron Naples is located at 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Naples Florida, 34108.