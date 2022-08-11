Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

THE LOUIS VUITTON TRUNK CONTINUES TO WITHSTAND THE TEST OF TIME. AS PART OF THE ONGOING CELEBRATION OF LOUIS VUITTON’S BICENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY AND THE INFINITE CREATIVE BOUNDARIES OF THE TRUNK, THE BRAND IS LAUNCHING A NEW EXHIBITION IN LOS ANGELES TITLED “200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION.”

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE

Louis Vuitton knows how to throw a birthday party. The maison has embarked on a yearlong 200th birthday celebration, paying tribute to the man who started it all. One crucial element of the milestone is Louis Vuitton’s own reflection on the one object that catapulted his career: the trunk. Perhaps the most emblematic entity of the maison, the trunk represents the history of the brand — in fact, Vuitton spent 17 years perfecting the intricacies of specialized trunks before he invented the “art of travel” through carrying luggage, bags, and accessories that were as elegant as they were practical. Yet, the trunk also symbolizes the future of the brand and the endless design possibilities that remain untouched.

To honor the legacy of the trunk, Vuitton tapped 200 friends of the brand — from philosophers, artists, scientists, astronauts, and astrologists to creators, designers, and writers — to interpret the trunk through their perspectives. Each visionary was given a box, measuring close to the dimensions of the original trunk that Louis developed in the 1850s (50x50x100 cm), with the unfettered freedom to design with whatever medium they chose, ultimately creating a dynamic exhibition. Following the numerical theme, the “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” presents the trunks together, revealing the magic of the concept and further drawing attention to Vuitton’s bicentennial.