Check Out These Decadent Spots To Enjoy Dine Out Boston

City Guide, News

Photo Credit: Kyle Klein Photography

Dine Out Boston is back in full swing for its 22nd year running now through August 20 where you have the chance to check out some of the best restaurants in town and enjoy specialty lunch and dinner menus.

The culinary celebration is presented this year by the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau in partnership with Open Table. With more than 100 restaurants to choose among from Back Bay to the suburbs, you can experience prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at some of the best restaurants. (Some are even offering takeout options as well).

Whether you are looking to return to a favorite haute spot or try out a new restaurant you have never been to before, Dine Out Boston is always a great excuse to head out and enjoy a delicious meal.

Lunch options offer three different price points ($22, $27 or $32). For dinner, the prix fixe menu is available for $36, $41 or $46. The number of courses varies at each restaurant, but traditionally, three-course offerings include the appetizer, main entrée and dessert of your choosing from a specialty menu.

Photo Credit: Kyle Klein Photography

Participating this year in Dine Out Boston are high-end steakhouses like Boston Chops, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Chart House Restaurant, Ruth’s Chris and The Capital Grille. For seafood, be sure to check out The Banks Fish House, Bistro du Midi and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood.

To give you an idea of what to expect, here’s a look at the specialty three-course menu at Ocean Prime:

FIRST COURSE

Choice of:

FRENCH ONION SOUP
Brandy and Aged Swiss Cheese

CREAMY CLAM CHOWDER
Fresh Littleneck Clams, Oyster Crackers

OCEAN PRIME HOUSE SALAD gfm
Romaine, Field Greens, Granny Smith Apples, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette

ENTRÉE

Choice of:

TERIYAKI SALMON*
Shiitake Sticky Rice, Soy Butter Sauce

SEA SCALLOPS*gfm
Parmesan Risotto, English Peas, Citrus Vinaigrette

PRIME NY STRIP* SALADgfm
Tomatoes, Olives, Marble Potatoes, Egg, Mustard Vinaigrette

SHELLFISH “COBB” SALAD gfm
Shrimp, Lobster, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Gourmet Dressing

DESSERT

CHEF’S SELECTION OF ICE CREAM OR SORBET

For more information, visit www.dineoutboston.com.

