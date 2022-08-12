Photo Credit: Concours d’Elegance

London’s Concours of Elegance is getting a special guest this year. The 2022 event, which celebrates Aston Martin, will include The Prince of Wales’s beloved Aston Martin DB6 Volante in its 10th iteration.

The Prince’s open top Aston is perhaps one of the most famous British vehicles of all. The unspeakably cool DB6 Volante was unveiled at the 1966 London Motor Show in ai striking hue of Seychelles Blue.

This September’s event – which proudly supports the Princes’ Trust – will see this wonderful DB6, which remains in superb original condition, take its place within the palace grounds, though it’s really not a surprise that the Prince would choose to showcase his whip here though, given that the event supports his charity, The Princes Trust.

The show, which will take place from the 2nd to 4th September in the setting of Hampton Court Palace in west London and of which is presented by A. Lange & Söhne, will also display an Aston Martin DB5 with a thunderous V8 motor; a DB4GT Zagato; a DB4; and a 1930 Aston Martin International, among its 70 models.

Concours of Elegance will once again be an occasion of pure luxury, with champagne provided by Charles Heidsieck, picnics by Fortnum & Mason, and a collection of art, jewelry and fashion displays in addition to these haute autos.

