The Prince Of Wales’ Aston Martin DB6 Volante Will Go On Display At The 2022 London Concours D’Elegance

City Guide, News

Concours d'Elegance
The Prince of Wales’ whip

Photo Credit: Concours d’Elegance

London’s Concours of Elegance is getting a special guest this year. The 2022 event, which celebrates Aston Martin, will include The Prince of Wales’s beloved Aston Martin DB6 Volante in its 10th iteration.

Concours d'Elegance
The Prince of Wales’ DB6

Photo Credit: Concours d’Elegance

The Prince’s open top Aston is perhaps one of the most famous British vehicles of all. The unspeakably cool DB6 Volante was unveiled at the 1966 London Motor Show in ai striking hue of Seychelles Blue.

Concours d'Elegance
Concours d’Elegance past

Photo Credit: Concours d’Elegance

This September’s event – which proudly supports the Princes’ Trust – will see this wonderful DB6, which remains in superb original condition, take its place within the palace grounds, though it’s really not a surprise that the Prince would choose to showcase his whip here though, given that the event supports his charity, The Princes Trust.

Concours d'Elegance
Aston Martin DB4 Zagato

Photo Credit: Concours d’Elegance

The show, which will take place from the 2nd to 4th September in the setting of Hampton Court Palace in west London and of which is presented by A. Lange & Söhne, will also display an Aston Martin DB5 with a thunderous V8 motor; a DB4GT Zagato; a DB4; and a 1930 Aston Martin International, among its 70 models.

Concours d'ElegancePhoto Credit: Concours d’Elegance

Concours of Elegance will once again be an occasion of pure luxury, with champagne provided by Charles Heidsieck, picnics by Fortnum & Mason, and a collection of art, jewelry and fashion displays in addition to these haute autos.

Concours d'Elegance
1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series 2

Photo Credit: Concours d’Elegance

