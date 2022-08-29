Gucci has recently announced the third round of recipients for its Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program. After 200 organizations and 400 students applied for the award, this program has rewarded 12 non-profits and 12 students with funding which includes a direct impact in Miami.

Debuting in 2019, the Gucci North America Changemakers program awards annual impact grants to support community organizations focused on increasing inclusion and diversity across communities and within the fashion industry. The program also awards scholarships of up to $20,000 dollars and provides mentorship and virtual internship opportunities through Gucci America.

Miami is one of the cities in addition to 11 other deserving locations around the U.S. that is being recognized. Recent studies have shown that Miami currently endures a staggering homelessness rate, and more notably, an unexpected proportion of youths without homes. In an ongoing effort to give back, Gucci is pleased to announce its involvement right here in our own backyard. The house has dedicated thousands of dollars to a local youth-dedicated hotline that actively works to help young people find stable living environments. This program, as provided by Miami Homes For All, is one of 12 grant projects that will benefit from a $50,000 one-year funding cycle.

Since launching the program, Gucci has awarded over 50 students with almost $1 million dollars in scholarships as well as over 40 non-profit organizations with almost $2 million dollars in grants. The Changemakers community continues to grow and offers students the opportunity to pursue their careers within the design and fashion industries while simultaneously allowing non-profit organizations to make a difference within their communities.

“It has been an honor leading Gucci Changemakers North America as we continue to set the industry standard for impactful and creative community-focused initiatives. These talented young people and non-profit organizations inspire the Gucci community every single day to dream bigger than ever before. Through this work, we are focused not only on amplifying their stories of impact but inspiring lasting change through the power of arts and culture,” says Antoine Phillips, the Vice President of Brand and Culture Engagement at Gucci America.

Gucci worked diligently with the North America Changemakers Council and outside experts to review all applications and make their selections for the grantees and scholars. Gucci focuses funding within 12 focus cities across North America including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington D.C.