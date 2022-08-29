OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real
Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.

Gucci Gives Back: Gucci’s Changemakers Impact Fund Empowers Social Change In Miami

Fashion, News, Philanthropy

by Stephanie DiGuiseppe & Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci has recently announced the third round of recipients for its Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program. After 200 organizations and 400 students applied for the award, this program has rewarded 12 non-profits and 12 students with funding which includes a direct impact in Miami. 

Debuting in 2019, the Gucci North America Changemakers program awards annual impact grants to support community organizations focused on increasing inclusion and diversity across communities and within the fashion industry. The program also awards scholarships of up to $20,000 dollars and provides mentorship and virtual internship opportunities through Gucci America. 

Miami is one of the cities in addition to 11 other deserving locations around the U.S. that is being recognized. Recent studies have shown that Miami currently endures a staggering homelessness rate, and more notably, an unexpected proportion of youths without homes. In an ongoing effort to give back, Gucci is pleased to announce its involvement right here in our own backyard. The house has dedicated thousands of dollars to a local youth-dedicated hotline that actively works to help young people find stable living environments. This program, as provided by Miami Homes For All, is one of 12 grant projects that will benefit from a $50,000 one-year funding cycle. 

Since launching the program, Gucci has awarded over 50 students with almost $1 million dollars in scholarships as well as over 40 non-profit organizations with almost $2 million dollars in grants. The Changemakers community continues to grow and offers students the opportunity to pursue their careers within the design and fashion industries while simultaneously allowing non-profit organizations to make a difference within their communities. 

“It has been an honor leading Gucci Changemakers North America as we continue to set the industry standard for impactful and creative community-focused initiatives. These talented young people and non-profit organizations inspire the Gucci community every single day to dream bigger than ever before. Through this work, we are focused not only on amplifying their stories of impact but inspiring lasting change through the power of arts and culture,” says Antoine Phillips, the Vice President of Brand and Culture Engagement at Gucci America.

Gucci worked diligently with the North America Changemakers Council and outside experts to review all applications and make their selections for the grantees and scholars. Gucci focuses funding within 12 focus cities across North America including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington D.C.

PREVIOUS POST
Inside The Haute Living Collectors Dinner With The Macallan At New York Haute Spot Zero Bond
Haute Scene
August 28, 2022
Inside The Haute Living Collectors Dinner With The Macallan At New York Haute Spot Zero Bond
By Adrienne Faurote
News
August 26, 2022
A Royal Night for a Royal Fundraiser with Karibu Africa
By Haute Living
An Evening Of Great Impact: Haute Living & The Macallan Honor The Chairman’s Challenge Benefiting Make A Wish South Florida
Haute Drinks
August 26, 2022
An Evening Of Great Impact: Haute Living & The Macallan Honor The Chairman’s Challenge Benefiting Make A Wish South Florida
By Adrienne Faurote
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
August 26, 2022
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami