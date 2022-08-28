Together, Haute Living and The Macallan hosted the ultimate New York evening at Manhattan’s hautest membership club, Zero Bond. Nestled on the iconic Bond Street, Zero Bond opened its doors on Thursday night to Haute Living collectors, with The Macallan curating a bespoke cocktail experience with The Macallan 25.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with three cocktails unique to The Macallan 12: The Boulevardier made with Campari, sweet vermouth, and orange twist garnish, the Sour, which is comprised of lemon juice, brown sugar syrup, egg white, and oloroso sherry float to perfectly complement The Macallan 12, and The Macallan 12 Double Cask neat on the rocks. Guests were then led to an intimate dining room where they enjoyed a coursed dinner showcasing some of Zero Bond’s menu highlights like the Bluefin Tuna and Crispy Rice and Wagyu Skirt Steak, paired with lavish desserts like cheesecake with blueberry compote and the chocolate tart.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

After dessert, The Macallan national brand ambassador Molly Melville guided the room through a special tasting of the legendary The Macallan 25. Notable attendees included Haute Media Group Publisher, Seth Semilof, Senior Division Brand Manager of The Macallan, Max Gettinger, Ben Steiner, Marc Packer, Mr. & Mrs. Shalva Chigirinsky, Dr. Shridharani, and Haute Living VP of Luxury Partnerships and Communications, Lauren Mosseri.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

It was the perfect New York August evening toasting good company, good food, and even better cocktails.