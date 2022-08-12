Hampton Water
Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Affair

Celebrities, Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene, News

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded PartyPhoto Credit: Michael Stavaridis Perhaps the most highly-anticipated restaurant opening of the summer has finally arrived in Miami. Last night, Gekkō — the brainchild of famed recording artist Bad Bunny and hospitality legend David Grutman — opened its doors.

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Party
Bad Bunny and David Grutman

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

There’s no doubt that Gekkō is setting the mood in the Brickell neighborhood; with the name translating from Japanese to English as “moonlight,” Gekkō is a moody, luxurious dining destination that transports its guests into an intimate, rare nocturnal world. The Japanese-inspired steakhouse and bourgeois lounge fuses classic elements of a steakhouse with the modernity–and precision–of Japanese cuisine, ultimately creating a diverse menu. Standout dishes include premium steak cuts, jaw-dropping sushi inventions, and delicious seafood appetizers, complemented with a bespoke cocktail program and extensive wine list. 

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded PartyPhoto Credit: Michael Stavaridis

To give Gekkō a warm Miami welcome, Grutman and Bad Bunny hosted quite a star-studded affair, with guests arriving on a red carpet upon entering the new lavish dining destination. From Miami’s latest couple to move down South, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, to Miami staples like DJ Khaled and Devon Windsor, it was a dazzling opening night. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Groot Hospitality opening without David and Victoria Beckham

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Party
Victoria & David Beckham, Isabela Grutman, Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Party
Vita Sidorkina & Devon Windsor

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Party
DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Also, it is no coincidence that the event occurred under the last super moon of 2022, embodying the sultry appeal of Gekkō. Guests indulged in sushi and steak bites followed by dessert from the exclusive cookie brand, Last Crumb, as DJs Zack Bia and Mario Duran provided a fitting soundtrack throughout the evening. Other notable attendees included Isabela Grutman, Future, Karol G, Lil Wayne, Michael Bay, Timbaland, and more.

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Party
Future

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Party
David & Isabela Grutman and Victoria & David Beckham

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

If the opening is any indication, Gekkō is destined to be the latest haute spot in Miami.

Los Angeles

New York

Miami