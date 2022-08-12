Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City

Neil Anders Talks Mortgage Advice

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Not far from the boat-filled harbor of Newport Beach are the offices of Neil Anders, a certified mortgage advisor. For over two decades Anders has called this idyllic Orange County community his home. He has made it his mission to prioritize his clients.

Anders was drawn to the mortgage industry while still in his teens. He had graduated from high school at just 15 years of age and earned his college degree by the time he was 17. When one of his friends opened a mortgage company, Anders recognized that it was a lucrative business and asked to learn the ropes, saying “I loved the financial upside of the business.”

Anders was soon to experience the financial pitfalls of investing in real estate. The global financial crisis of 2008 adversely impacted not only several of his clients but also Anders himself. He found himself in the excruciating position of watching the banks foreclose on some of his properties. However, these challenges only strengthened his resolve to grow personally and professionally. Since then he has been committed to helping every one of his clients meet their financial targets.

In the last several years the mortgage industry has seen significant change, largely due to the global pandemic. Some major changes that have occurred are the rise of mortgage digitization and homebuyer volume. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a major boom in home purchase loans and mortgage refinancing. Refinance volume reached an astounding $2.7 trillion, with the total transaction volume for 2020 rounding off at $4.1 trillion.

As the Vice President of Sales at Trusted Rate in Newport Beach, California, Anders and his team provide every loan product available in the United States. Over the last 18 years, Anders has built strong relationships with all of their partners’ thanks to his hard work and dedication to the business. Anders’ unwavering dedication to each one of his clients is reflected in his five-star Zillow rating. He is quick to say, “We always put the customer first. Good salespeople love their product, but great salespeople love their clients.”

As for what Anders enjoys the most about his job, he says he loves that he can never predict what he will be doing by day’s end. “There are always new situations and guidelines in the industry, and it’s a constant challenge to keep myself and my team educated and up to date on all the current loan availabilities and financing options out there.”

He stresses the importance of follow-through. “We stay in constant touch with everyone involved in a transaction, not just the buyer’s agent, but the seller’s as well, because if you’re a seller’s agent, your clients are nervous, and they want to know what’s going on.” No wonder then that in this fast-paced sometimes stressful world, Anders’ clients are left feeling satisfied; so much so that more than 90% of Anders’ business comes from direct referrals.

Written in partnership with Ascend

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
August 15, 2022
Chef Carlos Babilonia Dives Into Detail On Farm To Table At Bellasera’s The Claw Bar
By Anna Block
Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Tiffany & Co.'s New High Jewelry Collection, BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022
Fashion
August 15, 2022
Blossoms Rare: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Tiffany & Co.’s New High Jewelry Collection, BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022
By Adrienne Faurote
Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Party
Celebrities
August 12, 2022
Bad Bunny & David Grutman Open Gekkō In Miami With A Star-Studded Affair
By Adrienne Faurote
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
August 12, 2022
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami