Neil Anders Talks Mortgage Advice

Not far from the boat-filled harbor of Newport Beach are the offices of Neil Anders, a certified mortgage advisor. For over two decades Anders has called this idyllic Orange County community his home. He has made it his mission to prioritize his clients.

Anders was drawn to the mortgage industry while still in his teens. He had graduated from high school at just 15 years of age and earned his college degree by the time he was 17. When one of his friends opened a mortgage company, Anders recognized that it was a lucrative business and asked to learn the ropes, saying “I loved the financial upside of the business.”

Anders was soon to experience the financial pitfalls of investing in real estate. The global financial crisis of 2008 adversely impacted not only several of his clients but also Anders himself. He found himself in the excruciating position of watching the banks foreclose on some of his properties. However, these challenges only strengthened his resolve to grow personally and professionally. Since then he has been committed to helping every one of his clients meet their financial targets.

In the last several years the mortgage industry has seen significant change, largely due to the global pandemic. Some major changes that have occurred are the rise of mortgage digitization and homebuyer volume. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a major boom in home purchase loans and mortgage refinancing. Refinance volume reached an astounding $2.7 trillion, with the total transaction volume for 2020 rounding off at $4.1 trillion.

As the Vice President of Sales at Trusted Rate in Newport Beach, California, Anders and his team provide every loan product available in the United States. Over the last 18 years, Anders has built strong relationships with all of their partners’ thanks to his hard work and dedication to the business. Anders’ unwavering dedication to each one of his clients is reflected in his five-star Zillow rating. He is quick to say, “We always put the customer first. Good salespeople love their product, but great salespeople love their clients.”

As for what Anders enjoys the most about his job, he says he loves that he can never predict what he will be doing by day’s end. “There are always new situations and guidelines in the industry, and it’s a constant challenge to keep myself and my team educated and up to date on all the current loan availabilities and financing options out there.”

He stresses the importance of follow-through. “We stay in constant touch with everyone involved in a transaction, not just the buyer’s agent, but the seller’s as well, because if you’re a seller’s agent, your clients are nervous, and they want to know what’s going on.” No wonder then that in this fast-paced sometimes stressful world, Anders’ clients are left feeling satisfied; so much so that more than 90% of Anders’ business comes from direct referrals.

