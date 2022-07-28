Rolls-Royce Motor Cars takes yet another step toward their commitment to being a fully electric motor car brand by the year 2030.
Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Earlier this year, Spectre went through its first “lessons” at a bespoke testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden. The finishing school, located a mere 55km away from the Arctic Circle, is custom designed to teach the motor car how to behave and react like a Rolls-Royce. Over the past months, the marque’s test and development engineers have shifted their focus from extreme conditions to more formal scrutiny in a location that reflects the motor car’s everyday use: the French Riviera.
Spectre will be the first all-electric super-luxury motor car with continental touring central to its proposition. The French Riviera and its roads present a perfect combination of the types of conditions that will be demanded from Spectre’s clients, ranging from technical coastal corniches to faster inland carriageways. A total of 625,000 km will be driven on and around the French Côte d’Azur. This will comprise a crucial part of Spectre’s 2.5 million km global testing program.
This second testing phase is split into two parts, the first of which begins at the historic Autodrome de Miramas proving ground, located in the French department of Bouches-du-Rhône in Provence. The track incorporates more than 60 km of closed routes and 20 test track environments that provide a vast number of testing opportunities over its 1,198-acre footprint. The second part of testing in the region occurs in the Provençal countryside surrounding the Autodrome de Miramas. This region is enjoyed by many of the marque’s clients, therefore a significant 55% of testing here has taken place on the very roads that many production Spectres will be driven on following first customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Spectre is unlike any Rolls-Royce before it. This is not merely due to its all-electric power train, but unprecedented computing power and application of advanced data-processing technologies. Spectre features 141,200 sender-receiver relations and has more than 1,000 functions and more than 25,000 sub functions. This is around three times more sender-receiver signals than a typical Rolls-Royce.
Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
The Spectre global testing program continues. The Electric Super Coupé will still be tested for another one million km before the marque’s engineers will consider this undertaking complete. First customer deliveries of Spectre will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.