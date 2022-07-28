Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.For the last couple of years, the fashion industry has pledged to do better, from launching inspiring initiatives and donating to charities to consciously designing and collaborating. It’s been a ripple effect throughout the industry as major luxury brands have used their massive platforms to make real change. This week, Tiffany & Co. launched a new social impact platform — Tiffany Atrium — designed to foster connection and create opportunities for historically underrepresented communities. A meaningful name, ‘Atrium,’ is a nod to the Return to Tiffany® heart tag necklace, evoking a deeper meaning of a strong foundation referencing the heart and the focal point of homes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.“We are thrilled to introduce the Tiffany Atrium platform, creating a centralized hub for our continued journey in the worlds of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Anthony Ledru, the Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co. “At Tiffany & Co., we have a responsibility to enact positive change in our world. Tiffany Atrium will allow us to streamline and scale the necessary processes in doing so.”

To celebrate this monumental moment for Tiffany & Co., the House collaborated with American visual artist and community-builder Derrick Adams to design original artwork called “I Shine, You Shine, We Shine.” The artwork will be auctioned by online art marketplace Artsy from July 27th through August 10th, with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Last Resort Artist Retreat.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

As an inspiring new platform that is on a mission to manifest a more diverse and inclusive jewelry industry through commitment, leadership, and learning, Tiffany Atrium serves as a blueprint for the fashion industry’s future. Tiffany Atrium is built on three core pillars — creativity, education, and community — and is set to launch programming that embodies the platform’s ethos in the fall.

To foster long-term growth for diverse students and institutions, Tiffany & Co. has curated educational programmings like the apprenticeship program, where apprentices will be hand-selected through LVMH’s Métiers d’Excellence Institute (ME Institute) & New York State Craft Apprentice Program as well as Tiffany & Co.’s support of select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through professional opportunities, scholarship programs, and more. The platform will continue to partner with non-profit organizations, including Free Arts, Ali Forney Center, and Lower East Side Girls Club, throughout the year.

Tiffany Atrium is a testament to Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to evolving the industry into a more inclusive, equitable one.