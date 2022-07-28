James Harden
Chef Andrea Marchesin Leads The Way For Toscana Divino Hospitality Group

Haute Cuisine, News

Toscana Divino Hospitality Group brings the world of Italian culinary traditions to life in the US through a unique and intentional culinary lifestyle.

Chef Andrea Marchesin

Photo Credit: Toscana Divino Hospitality Group

Haute Living recently spoke to Executive Chef, Andrea Marchesin, about his restaurants impact in the community and Miami’s global imprint.

Haute Living: What is your favorite part of cooking?

Chef Andrea Marchesin: My favorite part of cooking is being able to work with local, simple ingredients and transform them into extraordinary dishes. When our guests can experience something like a simple vegetable in a new and improved way, it enhances the flavor of that ingredient and creates a memorable experience for the person.

HL: Miami is becoming one of the premier global cities of the world. How has the culinary landscape of the city evolved over the past few years?

AM: It’s been exciting to witness the shift in Miami overall. With the global infusion, guests are excited to explore new approaches to cooking & dining out. The new energy has brought a young, vibrant & dynamic improvement to what we offer as a city on the culinary level.

Chef Andrea Marchesin

Photo Credit: Toscana Divino Hospitality Group

HL What are you most proud of in your career?

AM: Becoming a partner within Toscana Divino Hospitality Group. It was the next evolvement in my professional development. I am now able to use my skill set of precision, creativity, and leadership that I have developed in the kitchen to view the business on a more holistic approach from operations to the guest experience at all of our brand locations.

HL: How would you describe the cuisine you and your team prepare at Toscana Divino?

AM: Your fine dining journey begins with a selection of the highest quality ingredients, with a focus on sourcing local seasonal items. Guests of Toscana Divino will find an exceptional menu of salads and appetizers, pasta, mains, and desserts – all prepared with state-of-the-art techniques by my team, with impeccable attention to detail. We also offer a large selection of unique Italian wines and innovative cocktails to further elevate the Toscana Divino dining experience.

Photo Credit: Toscana Divino Hospitality Group

