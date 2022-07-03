Photo Credit: Naples Yacht Club

Amazing success for the Naples Yacht Club which has now awarded 1.5M through Blue Gavel. College scholarships were awarded to dozens of students across Collier County by the Naples Yacht Club Chapter of the International Order of the Blue Gavel. A total of $93,692 in scholarships were awarded alone just this year. Local high school seniors and members of Naples Yacht Club staff were participants of these awards. $5,000 went to each of the 9 public highschools in Collier County plus $38,692 for the yacht club staff and children.

The total amount awarded also includes a Florida state matched scholarship grant of $10,000 that is awarded annually to FIrst Generation Matching Grant Program students at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in Fort Myers. What is even more impressive is that since 1998, more then 500 local students have been awarded approximately $1.5 million in scholarships through Blue Gavel.

Photo Credit: Naples Yacht Club

The scholarship fund has been an established organization for many years to date. The fund was established in 1997 as the Blue Gavel Scholarship Fund, Inc and is now a tax-exempt organization under the Internal Revenue Service. Today, Blue Gavel Scholarship Fund concentrates on educational programs throughout FGCU and Collier County. “Thanks to the generosity of our members, we are able to assist deserving high school students and Club employees and family members in their goal of achieving a college or other higher education degree,” said Past Commodore James R. Lozelle, Chair of the Blue Gavel Scholarship Fund Committee. “The Blue Gavel Scholarship Fund is unique to Naples Yacht Club and just part of what we do to support our community year-round.”

The Naples Yacht Club is a members only club which has more information on memberships and events on their website here: https://naplesyc.org