If you like Pina Coladas and sitting poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, you’ll definitely want to keep reading as Haute Living spills F&Bs secret to hit the lively streets of Biscayne Boulevard.

As some say, secrets are no fun unless you tell everyone. But, in the case of the secret menu offered at the seven top-notch bars across the iconic F&B property, we couldn’t gatekeeper it any longer. Known to be one of the hottest spots for food & beverage, it does not come as a surprise that the hotel’s herald F&B outlets have served secret menu items for years. Although the secrets is no longer hush-hush, plot twist: you still have to ask for them.

The bevy of off-menu item concepts was first brought to F&B when the Director of Food and Beverage Valentin Mihail took a new perspective on menu creation by assigning what we like to call “homework” to his team of staff. The guidelines were simple: create a special drink and a food pairing to reflect each outlet’s aesthetics, atmosphere, and concept offerings.

As the credible kitchen staff and behind-the-bar lead mixologist united – the challenge was on! Little did Mihali or the team know that this task would soon be the most under-the-table discussion to hit the city of Miami and beyond. The finalized menu delivers mouth-watering drinks and delicious food pairings offering. There is no order of operations as to which spot you should hit first but based on the impeccable experience and aesthetically pleasing Instagram photo; we know you’ll want to try them all.

Hearing about the drinks is not better than seeing them and for sure not better than tasting them. So, we dare you to ask – what’s on the secret menu?

Glow Bar

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

If you happened to have seen pineapples floating around poolside, you’ve caught a glimpse of what I like to call “Tropical Bliss” mixed with a favorite Aldez Organic Tequila Anejo. Sweet, savory, and one-of-a-kind, you can find this delicious creation at the infamous Glow Bar.

La Côte

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Picture yourself lounging by the pool. You can feel the sweltering sunshine against your face. Belvedere-based cocktail infused with blackberry and lemongrass in hand. Snacking on spicy crispy chickpeas. There is nothing that can come in the way of your relaxing day.

Bleau Bar

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Upon entrance to the luxurious lobby of the Fontainebleau, you’ll catch a glimpse of one of the hottest bars on the property, the Bleau Bar. As you join in on the good vibes and fun times, we urge you to take a chance on the Clase Azul Plata cocktail paired with passion fruit, strawberry purée, and hellfire habanero shrub, and the coolest part of it all the blue “electric dust” that will instantly have your tastebuds charged.

Arkadia Grill

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Mark our words. There’s nothing better than the crisp scent of a smoky barbeque and a game night at the Arkadia Grill. Beneath the smoke encapsulated bubble awaits the refreshing “Apple of Envy” cocktail featuring Angel’s Envy Bourbon, a hint of apple, and brown sugar paired with a juicy classic, the dry-age steak burger slider.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fine dining calls for a dynamic experience, from the food to the drinks and the impeccable service. At the modern American Steakhouse, StripSteak by Michael Mina, the menu item of choice was inspired by the classics and influenced by Miami. The “Their Way” Grey Goose cocktail paired with a chilled shrimp and lemon vinaigrette encompasses the sophisticated atmosphere and divine time.

Scarpetta

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Scarpetta successfully brings pure Italian cuisine to the beach. Look outside; the unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and stunning lit pools are right there. It makes sense why legend Frank Sientra spent a fair share of his time at the F&B indulging in the famed duck ravioli and the classic amaretto and bourbon “Godfather” cocktail.

Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

You can smell a luxurious whiskey from a mile away. Immerse yourself in the contemporary flair of Hakkasan’s Chinese cuisine while you sip on a beautifully served Macallan 12 smoked Old Fashioned paired with a delicious crispy rice shrimp with tangerine sauce.