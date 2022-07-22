Louis Vuitton is expanding its men’s universe with their newest freestanding store located on the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. This shop serves as Louis Vuitton’s eighth men’s-only store and its first in California. Keeping in mind that their new location is a travel destination, the store’s architecture and design pay homage to the Maison’s history of craftsmanship and innovation while also highlighting the beauty of the California landscape and casual chic style synonymous with the city.

This space will live as a comprehensive world for the brand offering the Maison’s complete métiers for men with leather goods, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, watches, and fragrances. Heritage categories from the brand will also have a home here including the label’s publishing, their iconic hard-sided trunks, and the exclusive Objets Nomades collection.

Centrally located on Rodeo Drive, the exterior greets customers with oversized windows and a textured paneling paying tribute to Louis Vuitton’s trademark Epi leather. Inside, a striking entryway leads to 17-foot ceilings overseeing the main space housing a plethora of notable art pieces. A vibrant, three-dimensional acrylic painting and mirrors by artist Marisa Ferreira enlivens the space, inspired by the immersive geometric qualities of a kaleidoscope. A stunning grand curved staircase with blue leather connects the ground floor to the mezzanine levels, flanked by a “Giant Man” sculpture from Virgil Abloh’s oeuvre. VIP rooms upstairs feature specially commissioned murals by Alex Probed using a desert-inspired palette to match the store’s ambiance.

The Beverly Hills store hosts an ample selection from the Fall/Winter 2022 Collection designed by Louis Vuitton’s late Men’s Artistic Designer Virgil Abloh. Each piece was created through Abloh’s visionary lens of his central Boyhood Ideology. In addition, the Tambour Watch is celebrating its 20th anniversary with numerous styles represented at this new location. With a focus on bespoke luxury, Louis Vuitton’s historic tradition of hand-crafted personalization will live on through an on-site hot-stamping service for its clients.

The Louis Vuitton store is now open at 420 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.