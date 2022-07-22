Live in Paradise at Cabot Saint Lucia

Cabot Saint Lucia is 375 acres of Caribbean beauty, offering elevated adventures and a luxurious lifestyle. With 1.5 miles of coastline, world-class real estate, and golf, Cabot Saint Lucia presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live, play, and work in one of the most beautiful locations in the world.

Cabot is a luxury developer of the world’s finest golf destinations; revered for its restless spirit of discovery—a passionate zeal to seek out and responsibly curate the world’s most astounding golf resort communities.

Cabot Saint Lucia’s world-class golf course, Point Hardy Golf Club, has been thoughtfully designed by Bill Coore and two-time Masters Champion Ben Crenshaw. The 18-hole course features nine picturesque holes along the ocean and follows the natural curvature of the land in accordance with Cabot’s mission statement that includes “nature as its co-creator.”

“Here you have the opportunity not just to play along the sea,” Bill Coore comments. “You have the opportunities in numerous cases to play over the water… you don’t see that too much.”

Golf, however, is not the only activity the island has to offer. From scuba diving certifications, trips to neighboring islands, sailing courses, and whale watching – the Cabot team can arrange activities suiting every family member’s tastes. On land, there are a range of sports facilities, including a host of swimming pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and a Wellness Center, where members can relax with a massage or other indulgences. For Cabot Saint Lucia’s youngest members, there is an activity-filled Explorer’s Hut, children’s water park, and playground for endless fun on the property.

Positioned across heights of land on the property, Cabot’s turnkey Fairway Villas offer stunning views of the golf course, beaches, and the ocean beyond. Infinity-edged swimming pools, open-plan living spaces, and a naturally modern aesthetic allow for true relaxation for the whole family. Interested in designing your own dream home? Lots at Cabot Saint Lucia present endless opportunities to develop your own custom property.

With luxurious villas, an unforgettable golf course, and never-ending activities in a stunning natural environment, Cabot Saint Lucia is a paradise you can call home.

For more information, please visit the website https://cabotsaintlucia.com.