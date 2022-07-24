Photo Credit: Courtesy of HermèsFollowing HermèsFIT activations in cities like New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Bangkok, Hollywood’s sartorially inclined can now experience the fashion house’s accessories while getting their workouts in at The Hollywood Fitness Club. Hermès celebrated their Los Angeles fitness popup’s opening with a cocktail party on July 20, preceding the July 21-24 experience. With featured performances by Neil Frances and Ladies of Leisure DJing, guests included actresses Rebecca Rittenhouse, Victoria Pedretti, and Nina Bloomgarden, as well as influencers Brittany Xavier and Aimee Song.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HermèsThe multi-room venue was decked out in the brand’s signature orange hue and featured motifs from their beloved carré silks. The main auditorium was complete with Hermès branded bench presses and kettlebells, a ping pong table, and a themed climbing wall that doubles as a photobooth. Its centerpiece was a boxing ring, set beside white leather gloves and punching bags lined in their precious silks — presumably for use in the Kickboxing with Bangles class.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HermèsAs you made your way through the space — decorated with orange lockers housing their accessories such as men’s ties and lucite-heeled footwear — guests could sample Hermès Beauty’s 24 shades of lipsticks, sipping on cocktails like the ‘Detox Tonic’ and enjoy gourmet popsicles. The surprises continued on into the yoga room, with its dark wood floors, mirrored walls, and a muraled ceiling reminiscent of Europe, where the brand will hold daytime classes like CarréYoga, Belt Stretching, and Voguing with Hats.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HermèsIf you would like to experience the activation for yourself, guests can stop by the venue or book a twenty-to-thirty minute fitness class online beginning at 9 a.m. Come evening, the experience is transformed by sets from DJs — and tonight, Sunday, July 24th, the set will be by serpentwithfeet and DJ Erez.