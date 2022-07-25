Luxury Lies In Simplicity At Mykonos Hot Spot Principote

Photo Credit: Panagis Diakrousis

On the postcard-perfect Panormos beach on the island of Mykonos, Greece, there is total must-visit spot, and that is Principote, a beach club for the rich and famous. Here, elegance and anonymity are the names of the game.

Principote embodies luxurious Mykonos summer living, through indulgent seaside dining experiences, discreet private VIP lounging and the creme de la creme of elite parties.

Aesthetically, the beach club and restaurant was created with respect for the environment. Wood, cotton and pebbles are the predominant materials used to decorate the space, which is dotted by hand-woven umbrellas and plush sunbeds, a restaurant, and a day club.

There is also an exclusive shopping component in Agora, offering a slew of original luxury labels that elevate common beach apparel and accessories to splendid standout statements.

First, the restaurant: this spans three expansive spaces and patios, strikingly embraced by vast sea views and conveniently accessible by the sea through the beach club moorings, with fine dining available day and night.

For an idea of what’s on offer, think: homemade bread in the wood burning oven, freshly baked pâte à choux, fresh fish, vegetables and prime meat, and organic fare with a focus on local and regional small farm producers.

There's also a sushi bar as well as a wonderful wine list that includes kosher and vegan wines, a fine collection of spirits.

Next up: the VIP beach area. The highlight here is the extra-large VIP lounge sunbeds. Equal in size to three common sunbeds and equipped with a locker, the VIP loungers is the ultimate beach hang. A dedicated beach menu as well as sushi is offered throughout.

VIP guests can also indulge in dedicated shisha services, where shisha sommeliers prepare a ritual of pleasurable whiffs, featuring single and medusa shisha pipes and carefully selected flavors.

Last but not least is Agora, an exclusive shopping venue that provides handcrafted fashion, swimwear, bags, footwear, hats and sunglasses, as well as a curated selection of art objects from well known Greek museum. Agora's selection of international and greek luxury brands is created with the modern jet setter in mind.

Here, brands include Karima One of A Kind; Stella McCartney; Patbo; Orlebar Brown; Frescobol Carioca Swimwear; PALOMA BARCELÓ; ARTESANO; Melissa Odabash; Jaquemus; Cartier; Ibo Maraca; Ligne St Barth; Mary Katrantzou; The Museum of Cycladic Art; ZinaG; DITA Eyewear; Thom Browne; and Garrett Leight.

