Cartolina Nantucket and Khaki Wennstrom Release a Travel-Inspired Collection with a Cocktail Reception Charity Event

Fashion

Khaki Wennstrom & Taylor Angino

In celebration of their Cartolina Nantucket X Khaki Wennstrom collection, New England’s very own go-to summer brand and the Glimpse Guides travel connoisseur held an extravagant sip and shop event at Nantucket’s White Elephant Resort. This past Wednesday the pair launched their capsule collection in the presence of several New England notables who experienced an incredible evening as they enjoyed harbor views, cocktails, and shopping.

Catherine Bryson (Manager of Centre Pointe), Khaki Wennstrom, Margaret Anne Nolen

Designed by Glimpse Guides’ Khaki Wennstrom, the capsule was inspired by a combination of the luxury travel brand and the spirit of Khaki’s favorite places, Nantucket, Italy, and Rancho Santa Fe. The enthusiastic patterns she created were incorporated into new silhouettes and iconic styles. The collection will be sold online and in-store at Nantucket’s Centre Pointe boutique, owned by Cartolina’s founder, Margaret Anne Nolen.

Ellen Caplan & Khaki Wennstrom

When working together, Nolen and Wennstrom automatically clicked. Both passionate about philanthropy, Cartolina donates 10% of all proceeds to women’s healthcare and education programs, while Glimpse Guides also donates 100% of their proceeds toward funding travel for students in need. Cartolina Nantucket (pronounced “kar-to-li-na”) translates to “postcard” in Italian, emulating the same values that are held close to Glimpse Guides. 

Caroline Linz, Jane Winchester Paradis (Founder of Jane Win Jewelry), Vanessa Halpert, Margaret Anne Nolen (Founder of Cartolina Nantucket), Khaki Wennstrom, Marguerite Adzick (Founder of Addison Bay)

Guests in attendance included author Elin Hilderbrand, Style Charade’s Jennifer Lake, philanthropist Ellen Caplan, Katie Norton from the Dining Sourcebook, stylist and influencer Taylor Angino, and many other notables dressed in their Cartolina Nantucket favorites. The group gathered at the event to support the women’s shared mission for purpose-based philanthropy while enjoying the beautiful Nantucket views.

Founded in Nantucket, Cartolina is inspired by a love for traveling, exploring, and the souvenirs gathered along the way.  Through vintage fabric and faded photographs, the brand finds inspiration in the old world, aiming to revive the spirit of nostalgia and quality in their clothing.

For additional information and to shop the collection please visit the website here: Cartolina Nantucket X Khaki Wennstrom Capsule

 

