James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber
The stunning tablescape at Le Bilboquet

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

It’s the pinnacle of a summer evening in the Hamptons: the sun is beginning to set over Sag Harbor Bay, the crisp air is starting to cool, and fresh, custom Casamigos cocktails are being shaken to serve. In walks Haute Living’s Hamptons cover star, entrepreneur, and visionary extraordinaire: Rande Gerber. 

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

To toast to his latest cover and the remaining weeks of summer in the Hamptons, Haute Living and Casamigos hosted a special evening at one of Gerber’s favorite Hamptons restaurants, Le Bilboquet. Set against the scenic Sag Harbor backdrop, the tables were adorned with bespoke Casamigos candles and hand-blown Casamigos glasses. As guests arrived, they mingled as the sun set before sitting for an intimate dinner. In true Le Bilboquet style, the menu was complete with their signature dishes, including the cajun chicken and endive salad. 

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber
Custom Casamigos candle

Photo Credit: Sean ZanniA Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

The evening was filled with friendship as dear friends of Gerber — including his stunning wife Cindy Crawford, Roy Liebenthal, Marcy Klein, Nolan Walsh, and more — gathered to celebrate his recent cover and the overall appreciation for spending this intimate time together. To express his own sentiment of gratitude, Casamigos gifted attendees with a one-of-a-kind custom box with a house of friends sweatshirt, a colorful cocktail shaker, the Williams Sonoma Casamigos Paloma Cocktail Mix, a bottle of Casamigos, and a copy of the Haute Living magazine. 

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber
Cindy Crawford

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

Other notable attendees included Jamison Ernest, Roos De Kok, Lara Shriftman, Haute Media Group Publisher Seth Semilof, Kelly Sugarman, Marjorie Harris, Tim Pollak, David Perry, Gautam Ahuya, and Nolan Walsh.

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber
Seth Semilof and Rande Gerber

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber
Nolan Walsh and Roos De Kok

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

A Picturesque Hamptons Evening: Haute Living & Casamigos Celebrate Cover Star Rande Gerber
Marcy Klein

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Introducing Cipriani's New Culinary Experience: Harry’s Table By Cipriani
Haute Cuisine
July 21, 2022
Introducing Cipriani’s New Culinary Experience: Harry’s Table By Cipriani
By Adrienne Faurote
An Exclusive First Look At The Bentley Residences In Miami
Haute Residence
July 21, 2022
An Exclusive First Look At The Bentley Residences In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Mykonos
News
July 20, 2022
A Luxury Travel Guide To The Best Of Mykonos
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Scene
July 20, 2022
Haute Living’s Slam Dunk Of A Night For NBA All-Star James Harden’s Haute Wine And Spirits Cover
By Brooke Klaiman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami