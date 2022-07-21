Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

It’s the pinnacle of a summer evening in the Hamptons: the sun is beginning to set over Sag Harbor Bay, the crisp air is starting to cool, and fresh, custom Casamigos cocktails are being shaken to serve. In walks Haute Living’s Hamptons cover star, entrepreneur, and visionary extraordinaire: Rande Gerber.

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

To toast to his latest cover and the remaining weeks of summer in the Hamptons, Haute Living and Casamigos hosted a special evening at one of Gerber’s favorite Hamptons restaurants, Le Bilboquet. Set against the scenic Sag Harbor backdrop, the tables were adorned with bespoke Casamigos candles and hand-blown Casamigos glasses. As guests arrived, they mingled as the sun set before sitting for an intimate dinner. In true Le Bilboquet style, the menu was complete with their signature dishes, including the cajun chicken and endive salad.

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

The evening was filled with friendship as dear friends of Gerber — including his stunning wife Cindy Crawford, Roy Liebenthal, Marcy Klein, Nolan Walsh, and more — gathered to celebrate his recent cover and the overall appreciation for spending this intimate time together. To express his own sentiment of gratitude, Casamigos gifted attendees with a one-of-a-kind custom box with a house of friends sweatshirt, a colorful cocktail shaker, the Williams Sonoma Casamigos Paloma Cocktail Mix, a bottle of Casamigos, and a copy of the Haute Living magazine.

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

Other notable attendees included Jamison Ernest, Roos De Kok, Lara Shriftman, Haute Media Group Publisher Seth Semilof, Kelly Sugarman, Marjorie Harris, Tim Pollak, David Perry, Gautam Ahuya, and Nolan Walsh.

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni