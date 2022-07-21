James Harden
Beloved Manhattan hot spot, Cipriani, has expanded its culinary offerings with the debut of Harry’s Table by Cipriani at Two Waterline Square. The new dining destination has made history for the brand as the first market-format culinary experience by the four-generation hospitality family.  

Boasting a diverse range of offerings reminiscent of traditional Italian street markets, filled with Cipriani products and local vendors, such as butchers, cheesemongers, fishmongers, a caviar bar with the world’s finest domestic and imported caviar from Caviarteria, a pizza bar, a caffé bar by Lavazza and pastry shop, a wood-burning pizzeria, and more. “Our goal is to create a kitchen away from home for residents and the neighborhood, as well as an interesting and fun destination for visitors. It is exciting to be part of GID’s innovative vision for this unique and vibrant residential neighborhood,” says Giuseppe Cipriani.

Designed by world-renowned architects including Richard Meier & Partners Architects, Viñoly Architects, and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. And internationally acclaimed AD100 interior designer Martin Brudnizki, the new concept spans 28,000 square feet, featuring a signature Bellini restaurant and terrace with a remarkable waterfront view. As an extension of the esteemed Cipriani hospitality empire, Harry’s Table by Cipriani will undoubtedly garner the same admiration from locals and guests alike.

