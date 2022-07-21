An Exclusive First Look At The Bentley Residences In Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors

Throughout the last year, the Miami real estate market has been on fire, evolving and growing at a pace like never before. A burgeoning market with no signs of slowing down, Miami real estate is transforming the culture of the Magic City. And perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated projects in Miami right now is the bespoke Bentley Residences. The new luxury residential tower is set to make history as the first-ever Bentley-branded luxury residential tower in the world and the tallest residential tower on any US beachfront, standing at a staggering 749 feet tall. Together, with esteemed property developer Dezer Development and world-renowned architectural firm Sieger Suarez Architects, Bentley Residences is fusing the worlds of luxury cars with premier real estate to design a building that is breaking boundaries and redefining luxury living.

“We’ve partnered with Dezer to create a living experience that expresses the very philosophy of the Bentley brand and stays true to our vision of inspiring extraordinary journeys,” notes Adrian Hallmark, the Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors. “The modern and progressive brand identity of Bentley Residences is at work in both the tower’s interior and exterior spaces, rooted in authenticity, sustainability, and innovation.” As a leading global luxury brand, Bentley Motors is creating a building at the pinnacle of design brilliance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors

Set to be completed in 2026, Bentley Residences boasts over 2000 luxury residences on Miami’s coveted Sunny Isles Beach coastline that will feature a private balcony, pool, sauna, and an outdoor shower. On the interior, the apartments will contain sophisticated, sustainably-source materials and finishes that evoke a sense of calm, providing a beachfront oasis to escape the city. Sustainability has been at the forefront of the development; in fact, Bentley Residences is being designed — from the inside out — following the Florida Green Building Council (FLGC) certification and other environmental regulations to protect the local environment and minimize the impact of the development on local wildlife.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is the heart of the design DNA for the development as Bentley-specific design details are woven throughout the building, echoing the prestigious craftsmanship that goes into designing a car. “We have applied the same attention to detail that goes into our cars into this very building,” admits Chris Cooke, Bentley Product and Lifestyle Design Manager. “Each space is different, but with distinctive Bentley design cues styled harmoniously throughout.” Bentley Residences will also feature a patented car elevator, a luxurious feature for car enthusiasts, and each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage.

The theme of harmony defines Bentley Residences. For Brett Boydell, the Bentley Head of Design Collaborations, this ethos was of the utmost importance. “One of the biggest achievements when we design a car, is to have a whole group of designers working together but to make it look like it came from one person’s hand. We have the same exciting challenge with Bentley Residences, but on a 70-story scale,” he says. “In reality, each element has been considered, understood, and designed by the Bentley Design Team, by our partners at Dezer Development, and by Sieger Suarez Architects, but the overall effect is seamless,” Boydell adds. Seamless, indeed, the new residential tower is a design feat.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors

In addition to the stunning residences, the building will offer thoughtfully-curated private and communal amenities, including a cinema, a games room, a wellness center and spa, a whisky bar, a cigar lounge and a restaurant — all designed with the Bentley touch.

Bentley Residences is undoubtedly making its mark on Miami, a building that is reimagining what luxury living truly means. For more information, visit the website, here.