Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yamron

Yamron Jewelers, considered one of the most prestigious staples in Southwest Florida as a luxury watch retailer and fine jewelry store, celebrates 50 years with a beautifully remodeled boutique in Naples, Florida.

Yamron Jewelers has been a staple in the community with high-quality jewelry, exclusive time pieces, admiration for community and a passion for outstanding client service. “We are extremely proud and honored to present our newly remodeled location that offers a unique in-store experience, with unwavering customer service, “says Benjamin Kendall, President of Yamron Jewelers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yamron

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yamron

Reemerging the new boutique with a modern yet elegant space, Yamron creates a upscale feel for every client who walks in. The renovation features a entry that draws customers into the gleaming showcases, artistic lighting and luxurious materials with no detail overlooked. Admire and acquire, every feature of the space has been strategically designed and executed with precision and perfection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yamron

Yamron is the only authorized Patek boutique retailer in the west coast of Florida outside. Watch connoisseurs will love the private VIP viewing room for Patek Philippe and the concierge experience that…. Yamron Jewelers features names from the most prestigious watch brands including Ulysses Nardin & Breitling & Bvlgari. Collectors will enjoy one-of-a-kind creations and collections from internationally recognized designers. Client experience features an on-site Gemologist and a team who can source oversize, quality and shape!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yamron

Yamron represents the Naples community with service and devotion to excellence in luxury jewlery. They have distinguished themselves among a community of tradition and craftsmanship as the top jewelry enthusiasts in Naples. “We believe Naples is one of the most unique places in the world, with some of the nicest, most pleasant people to work with,” adds Kendall. “We couldn’t imagine doing business anywhere else.” Yamron is looking forward to continuing its unwavering devotion to extraordinary service and a decision to represent only the finest timepieces and extraordinary jewels.

Brands currently represented at Yamron include collections from Rahaminov, Robert X, Seaman Schepps, Vernier, Roberto Coin and much more. Visit their website here: https://yamron.com Yamron was established half a century ago and has since been located in the exquisite Waterside Shops in Naples Florida.