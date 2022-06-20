Photo Credit: Courtesy of LoeweLoewe has officially returned to the Hamptons. Throughout the summer, from late May to early September, Loewe is popping up at The Stanton House — Ryland Life Equipment’s new location on Main Street in Sag Harbor. Transforming a corner of the store, Loewe has included a curated edit of women’s ready-to-wear, bags, and accessories beginning with the flamboyantly youthful Paul’s Ibiza 2022 Collection followed by the FW22 Women’s PreCollection.

Saturated in history and character, the building is one of the town’s most historical buildings still standing, dating back to the 1700s. The decor is reminiscent of the original Paul’s Ibiza Boutique — a sartorial safe-haven for the then bohemian jet-setters & party people, who would frequent the boutique when visiting the White Isle. Concepts inspired by the clean, white geometry of Mediterranean architecture, and panoramic sea views, guests can step into the past while updating their wardrobes with the present collections. Through this new residency, Loewe is bringing Ibiza to Sag Harbor.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

Vibrant-colored and printed pieces adorned with sequins, glitter, or textural flourishes fill the racks of the pop-up. The new collections introduced a new feminine sensuality integrated with athletic silhouettes and volumes including cut-outs, contrast, and color. And, of course, the pop-up will be home to the brand’s signature baskets, bags, and bracelet pouches will be sprinkled amid the ready-to-wear to accessorize in summer chicness.

It’s undoubtedly another major summer for fashion brands headed out East and Loewe is bringing Spanish coastal vibes to Sag Harbor. The store is located at 26 Madison St, Sag Harbor. New York.