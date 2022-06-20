Ferrari of Naples Celebrates Female Empowerment Featuring BSWANKY

Photo Credit: Alessia Marcin

This past Friday, Haute Living and I had the honor of attending an extremely influential wait listed event at Ferrari of Naples last week with some of Ferrari’s most powerful women in the area as well as a guest appearance and presentation from Gretchen Bauer of BSWANKY. The event’s focus was on female empowerment and although the exotic car industry is mostly made up of male owners, Ferrari of Naples wants to continue promoting female empowerment, especially in the luxury car industry.

Photo Credit: Alessia Marcin

When it came to curating the event, Ferrari’s team and its partners paralleled on so many levels to create the most perfect experience for all ladies attending. A local favorite, Tony’s off Third owned by Sukie Honeycutt provided champagne for all the lovely ladies, The Four Seasons catered the delicious brunch and to top off the luncheon, guests were treated with an array of desserts from famed chocolatier Norman Love. Guests were invited to the unveiling of three personalized BSWANKY handbags that were inspired by Ferrari. Guests were also given a BSWANKY wristlet as a tribute for attendance. Looking past all the wonderful highlights, female attendees were graced with presence from Gretchen Bauer, the Founder of BSwanky handbags. Her story was truly a testament to empowering women from all over the world. Previously an interior designer by trade, Bauer created her company with a mission of making luxury bags in a comfortable, dignified work environment for her hard working women driven staff.

Photo Credit: Alessia Marcin

BSWANKY’s mission is to become the luxury handbag design house that becomes synonymous with “true iconic works of art”. By retaining timeless traditions of bespoke craftsmanship, BSWANKY delivers style and performance while fearlessly pairing the rarest beautiful exotic materials. BSWANKY’s focus is strictly on quality and unique personal customer experience.

Photo Credit: Alessia Marcin“There are many parallels between Ferrari and BSWANKY, like ultra-personalization and creating an unmatched client experience.” says Ashley Zorn, the Marketing Manager at Ferrari of Naples. The Ferrari ladies luncheon was such a success that almost all attendees have personally reached out to Ashley and Gretchen thanking them for such an extraordinary experience.

Photo Credit: Alessia Marcin

Photo Credit: Alessia Marcin

BSWANKY has reached markets of all different levels when it comes to customer base through notable charities and affiliations that have recognized the brand nationally. BSWANKY has also reached many well known professional females including: Faith Hill, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Sara Blakely, Tiffany Cuban, Kate Connick, Jill Goodacre, Cynthia Bailey, Molly McNearny, Rachel McCord, Susannah Constantine, Demi Tebow and many more.

Ferrari of Naples is located at 11291 Tamiami Trail N, Naples 34110. Tony’s Off Third is open 8 am – 9 pm located at 1300 3rd St South, Naples Florida. Visit Normans Chocolates here: https://www.normanloveconfections.com and visit their Naples location at 3747 Tamiami Trail N Naples Fl 34103.