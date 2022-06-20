Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

There might not be a more conveniently-located property in all of London than Hotel Café Royal, tucked away on an unobtrusive side street right off Regent’s Street in the heart of Soho, as it were, and it’s one that seamlessly blends history and modern amenities as well. The property, which opened in 1865, was once a wine store, restaurant, and the space for the city’s most illustrious events, and an established landmark on the British capital’s social scene for a century and a half as a haunt for famous patrons, from royals and celebrities to the creative and the notorious — Oscar Wilde and Winston Churchill being among its most famous fans. Here, discover what a stay in this storied, grand hotel is truly like with the restoration of its 160 guestrooms and suites (including seven signature suites), refreshed afternoon tea in honor of Her Magesty’s 70th anniversary, and the introduction of a hotshot new chef. Bottom line: it’s a great place to truly celebrate the Royal Jubilee in style.

THE ROOMS (TRY THE ROYAL SUITE, IT’S DELICIOUS)

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

The range in rooms here is vast, but, especially because it’s London and space can be tight, even the smallest room, a Deluxe, feels big (409 square feet). Like many a British manor, this property has its own wings.

In the Royal Wing, you’ll find the two-bedroom Royal Suite, for those who really want to go hard with the royalty theme during a Big Smoke stay. Here, intricately engraved double doors provide a grand entrance to this regal suite that’s designed to feel like a private residence.

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

The aesthetic is a harmonious combination of modern design with historic detail. A master living room and bedroom features golden hued walls and rich gilded details, while the adjoining rooms are created using serene rusticated Portland Stone to mirror the Regent Street façade. Large windows provide the perfect vista of this royal street — historically a ceremonial route named after the Prince Regent (later to become George IV).

The Royal Suite features two living rooms with Siena marble dining tables, a kitchenette, fully equipped kitchen and separate butlers entrance, three bathrooms in Carrara marble, two of which have large baths with separate rainfall showers and double vanity sinks. The Royal Suite also benefits from complimentary airport transfers and minibar, private butler service, a personalized butler’s pantry and Bang and Olufsen entertainment systems throughout.

THE SPA

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

The Akasha Holistic Wellbeing spa was (for me) hard to find, but once I figured out that a separate elevator was required to take you to paradise, I was full steam ahead. It’s rare to find somewhere so au naturel in Londontown, but Akasha — which is built around the concept of Akasha, the source of all creation, who existed even before the four elements (earth, water, fire and air) did — feels very SoCal. Why, you might ask? The answer: there aren’t many places that I’ve stayed where meditation, Reiki, and Watsu are on the menu, never mind a focus. But there you have it. This is also a members club and fitness center, so both locals and visitors alike are treated to a 60ft long lap pool, Hammam, sauna, and Jacuzzi as well as the best spa treatments in London – as well as a treatment menu that marries Western practices with ancient Eastern traditions. There is a private Hammam for purifying scrubs and massages, a Vichy shower for cleansing hydrotherapy rituals, and, as mentioned, London’s first Watsu pool for tailored hydro-treatments and guided meditation. The pure luxury is there, too, for those who want something a bit more traditional. Swiss cellular brand Valmont in featured heavily on the menu, the best treatment of which, in my opinion, is the Valmont Energy Facial – Vitality of the Glaciers, which focuses on combating the impact of stress, pollution and the high demands of modern life with oxygenation and detoxification. The signature Four Elements is pretty great, too: a two-hour full body immersion designed according to the four elements of nature: Water – A therapeutic treatment performed in warm water; Earth – A soothing foot massage; Fire – A restorative back massage combined with hot stones; and Air – A tension relieving scalp massage. Bliss. THE TEA

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

Nothing says England like a good afternoon tea, and this one — in the resplendent mirrored Baroque-style Grade II Oscar Wilde Lounge, a favored haunt of the late Princess Diana, who would book out the room for her afternoon cuppa — is among the best in London. The traditional experience is ever-so-slightly taken up a notch by the introduction fo the themed Jubilee Tea, offering sandwiches inspired by the royal residences to sweet delicacies that replicate the Queen’s favorite fashion accessories.

Pair a glass of N.V Veuve Clicquot Brut champagne with two special new tea offerings — the platinum jubilee blend and a soothing rose herbal infusion — with a menu speaks to the Queen’s most defining moments through food. In honor of the her 1953 Royal Coronation, a sandwich of vol-au-vent Cornish crab, mango, and coriander and her 1977 silver Jubilee, Balmoral Scottish smoked salmon, dill infused cream cheese, marinated Persian cucumber, and lemon bread. There are sandwiches named after iconic locations like Westminster Abbey — Coronation chicken, curry sauce, raisins, and cocoa bread — and Clarence House: Clarence court brown egg, Lincolnshire poacher, and brioche bread — as well as Buckingham Palace: Buckingham seasoning, pickled celeriac, horseradish, and tomato bread.

The menu also includes sweet and savory scones in plain and raisin, served with strawberry preserve, earl grey tea jelly, and clotted cream, as well as desserts like the Shoe of a Monarch: shortbread crumble, caramelized banana, and chocolate ganache; the Crowning Glory – A Royal Hat: vanilla mousse, almond sable, and red fruit compote; the What’s in the bag, Your Majesty?: orange marmalade and guanaja 70% ganache; and the Cullinan – Royal Diamond: sour cherry compote and kirsch mousse.

This is one supremely elegant experience that should not be missed.

The Rosé Terrace

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

New for summer is the whimsical Rosé Terrace, which seems like less of a venue you’d expect in central London and more in the French countryside, but then again, the hotel does have Cafe in the name! As such, the outdoor venue has been designed to evoke the south of France, with the theme Rosé Together, and will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 4:00PM to 10:00PM and Saturdays from 12:00PM to 10:00PM. The wine list includes Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé, Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Rosé and Veuve Clicquot Vintage Rosé, as well as just two exclusive bottles of the legendary 1989 Veuve Clicquot Vintage Rosé, reputed to be the greatest vintage since the extraordinary one of 1978. The list will also feature wines from Chateau d’Esclans (Whispering Angel) and Ruinart Rosé

The cocktail list has been specially created for the Terrace, and includes the Provence Fizz, made with Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé, elderflower liqueur, bitters, grapefruit and lime; the Framboise, with raspberry sorbet; the Etre Fada, with lemon verbena infused gin and bergamot liqueur; the Cezanne, with Volcan tequila, Cointreau and watermelon, and the Doux Ange, made with Whispering Angel Rose and El Dorado rum, lychee liqueur and coconut.

The hotel’s head chef, Eliano Crespi, has designed a food pairing menu to complement the Terrace’s unique drinks, with dishes including salted cod croquettes, spiced chicken bonbons, and a friture de poisson, with prawns, squid and whitebait.

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal/Jason

COMING SOON: ALEX DILLING’S FIRST STANDALONE RESTAURANT

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

This summer, chef Alex Dilling’s first standalone restaurant is coming to the Hotel Café Royal. joining concepts that include breakfast spot The Gallery, light bites salon Cakes & Bubbles, and Green Bar. Dilling, who has helmed several two Michelin star kitchens, most recently The Greenhouse and Helene Darroze at The Connaught, will be the Executive Chef of the restaurant in his own name Alex Dilling – At Hotel Café Royal. His 34-seat restaurant will serve contemporary French cuisine which draws on inspiration from the classic gastronomy of the country.

Hotel Café Royal is located at 10 Air St, London W1B 4DY