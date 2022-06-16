Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Frenchie Ballers NFT Project Brings The Ballerverse To Life!

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Frenchie Ballers is an NFT project with a fully playable VR videogame that allows owners to level up their Frenchie Baller NFT through the videogame. The NFT also gives access to its community which has already secured land in the metaverse. The founding team is made up of software developers, French Bulldog lover and NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins as well as artist Tim Mele from Vans & Puma.

The Frenchie Ballers are also building out a marketplace where individuals can win other NFT’s Merchandize, collectibles, and tickets to games. So far multiple NFL players, NBA players, and other influential individuals have hopped into the project. The VR Game is already live and fully integrated with Oculus Quest. NFTs can be leveled up in the game and sold at any level. Once bought, the new owner can continue the game at the highest level the previous owner left off at. There will be a leaderboard tracking the scores of all the NFTs to help with this process.

The collection is minting now to the public and can be purchased at https://frenchieballers.com.

For more information on the project, you can visit their website https://frenchieballers.com/ or Twitter page https://twitter.com/frenchieballers/

Written in partnership with A1A Media

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dior Women's 2023 Cruise
Fashion
June 16, 2022
Watch The Dior Women’s 2023 Cruise Runway Show Live From The Iconic Plaza De España In Seville
By Adrienne Faurote
News
June 16, 2022
Pirelli Proves Performance Levels with Pop-Up P Zero World Boutique on Lincoln Road
By Angela Zakhia
Haute Scene
June 16, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Matthew Broderick With Grand Seiko
By Mary Gibson
News
June 16, 2022
XO Offers Tips For Flying Shared Private This Summer
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami