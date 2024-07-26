HB
Ufunded.com’s Super-Headquarters Open Its Doors In The Centre Of Innovation

By Haute Living

Spanning over a third of the entire floor of The Opus, the most prestigious and opulent office building in Dubai, designed by the legendary Zaha Hadid, the headquarters of Ufunded.com have opened their doors to our team. Echoing Hadid’s signature parametric design style, the headquarters pay homage to her groundbreaking engineering and her relentless pursuit of defying the odds, much like the company itself.

One enters through an elusive black mirrored high-security door equipped with biometric (face and fingerprint) access, evoking the aura of an artificial intelligence research lab, much like in the movie Ex-Machina.

Photo Credit: Jami Gauld

As you step in, your own reflection meets you in a floor-to-ceiling mirror, guiding you through the lengthy and opulent entrance. It feels like entering an arena, awakening all your senses: A liberating scent fills the air while the bright-white lab-like lighting is illuminating this lair.

This neo-trading firm is all about transparency: floor-to-ceiling windows invite in bright daylight, reflecting the vibrant green of golden pothos (commonly known as money plants) on the near-fluorescent white marble floors. Contrasting matte black walls house sunken trading terminals displaying the company’s dynamic trading ecosystem, with charts constantly in motion. It feels like you are living in a scene of the movie Limitless. The feeling of opportunity is undeniable.

Photo Credit: Jami Gauld

Resembling an artsy centerpiece, the state-of-the-art trading floor boasts across the entire midsection, filling the core as a true testament of the Company’s essence. Behind customized supercomputers that cater the need for speed and accuracy, their platform is displayed on four vertical monitors per trade station, where the anomalies of the firm are frantically clicking to beat the odds.

Photo Credit: Jami Gauld

Opposites are blended together: Yin and Yang, minimalism, and maximalism, creating a unique harmony where the extraordinary is normalized. This design ethos mirrors Ufunded.com’s impact on the industry, where raising the bar is standard practice.

Inside the space, a transition of worlds is happening. The old and the new. The straight and the bent. A testament of it is found in the playful blend with geometrics reflected in the choices of the custom-made interior. Oval-shaped, custom-fitted, artisanal chairs, offset in the hexagonal corners.

A halo of prestige echoes from the presence of industry thought leaders who have graced these rooms. This is a secretive sanctuary reserved exclusively for top innovators elevating the industry.

Photo Credit: Jami Gauld

“These rooms redefine what is possible,” says Hamza Khalil, the conceptual designer behind Barcode, who led the project from start to ideation to reality, a period of strenuous work that stretched over 9 months.

As the sun sets over Masari Drive, the soft rhythm of minimal techno fills the background, and LED lights illuminate the headquarters like a spaceship. The company continues its pursuit of empowering traders and detecting anomalies, like searching for Neo in the Matrix.

Photo Credit: Jami Gauld

On our way to the exit, we are surprised by yet another hidden sanctuary. A fully fitted gaming room, one that features a large lounge sofa, glass chess boards, a PlayStation and a poker table, made out of Portuguese calf-skin: A sanctuary dedicated to the Company’s high performers.

Written in partnership with Tom White

