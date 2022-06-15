Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Haute Living Hosts a Summertime Haute Leaders Dinner at Marion Miami

Haute Scene, News

On June 14th, Haute Living hosted their Haute Leaders at Marion Miami for an elevated dinner and summery cocktails. This monthly dinner is a highlight for most Haute Living members, and a chance to connect with industry leaders, spanning several markets.

Guest and Lana Mar
Melissa Barragan and April Donelson

Guests from Haute Design, Residence, Lawyer, Beauty, and MD networks were welcomed with refreshing passionfruit cocktails and escorted into a private dining room at Marion Miami.

Once seated, a delicious 3-course meal was presented starting with delicious appetizers such as sweet and spicy edamame, hamachi jalapeño rolls, and popcorn shrimp. For entrees, Haute Leaders were served pineapple teriyaki salmon, spicy ginger filet mignon, and a lovely risotto hot pot. Side dishes included truffle fries, truffle mac & cheese, and miso roasted cauliflower. To finish things off, dessert came in the form of Marion’s imperial experience, which is comprised of an assortment of sweets, fruits, and ice cream.

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the Haute Leaders series.

Jeannette Rodriguez and Andrea Gutierrez
Daniel and Irina Tzinker
Elena and Kirk Ivy
Dr. Jay Young and Adrian Jones
April Donelson, Joe Padula, and Alex Miranda
PREVIOUS POST
News
June 15, 2022
HotelPlanner Explains How To Travel Like A Fashionista For Fashion Week On A Barista’s Budget
By Haute Living
Krug
Haute Wine + Spirits
June 15, 2022
Champagne Lovers Rejoice! Krug Is Bringing An Experiential Music Experience To LA This Month
By Laura Schreffler
Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project ‘Process’ On Exhibit In London
Art
June 14, 2022
Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project On Exhibit In London
By Adrienne Faurote
PERCEPTION Las Vegas
City Guide
June 14, 2022
Las Vegas’ First Permanent Digital Art Museum, PERCEPTION, Makes Its Sin City Debut
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami