Haute Living Celebrates Matthew Broderick With Grand Seiko

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute Living celebrated actor, singer, and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Broderick on June 13 at Zero Bond in New York City in partnership with luxury timepiece brand Grand Seiko.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The lovely dinner was in celebration of Broderick’s Haute Living New York cover where the star was joined by his son James and gifted a beautiful timepiece from Grand Seiko in admiration of his lifetime of work and embodying sentiments of the brand.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Guests enjoyed a delicious 3-course dinner that included dishes such as Rigatoni with mint pistachio pesto, Wagyu skirt steak, and cheesecake with blueberry compote.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani shared a few words thanking Broderick for gracing the cover and the evening closed with Brice Le Troadec, President of Grand Seiko USA, giving remarks conveying his fondness and admiration for Matthew and his work.

Additional attendees included Haute Media Group Vice President of Partnerships & Communications Lauren Mosseri, as well as CEO of Blackstone Group Steven Swartzman, Peter Thomas Roth, Ella Krasner, Harry Dubin, Lauren Roberts, Jim Borstelmann, Ronn Torossian, and Tendrina Alexandre.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images