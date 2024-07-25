Automotive Entrepreneur Edoardo Piscopo Shares How Motor Racing Influenced His Investments

Photo Credit: Edoardo Piscopo

Professional growth often demands more than just a change in roles—it requires a complete transformation. For former world champion racecar driver Edoardo Piscopo, this meant leaving behind the competitive world of motorsports to start a new career path as an entrepreneur.

Though the shift from racing to managing multi-million-dollar ventures is substantial, Piscopo shares how his experiences as an athlete have been invaluable in steering his holding company, XVI Ventures, and starting his career as an entrepreneur.

From the Starting Line to the Boardroom

Piscopo’s time in professional racing was marked by his dedication, resilience, and strategic thinking. Starting at the bottom, he worked his way up to become a Red Bull Junior driver, a Ferrari Formula 1 young test driver, and a two-time world champion with Lamborghini.

“In racing, you learn quickly that success doesn’t come overnight. It’s about consistent improvement and making the right decisions at the right time,” Piscopo reflects. He used the value of progress and commitment as the foundation of his approach to business.

After retiring from professional racing, Piscopo spent seven years in the automotive industry, eventually becoming the youngest chief operating officer (COO) to manage a retail group and surpassing $1 billion in revenue.

Some of the brands he directed from his Beverly Hills office were Bugatti, McLaren, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Bentley. After some years, he left his executive job and started his holding company, XVI Ventures.

“Just like in motorsport, in business, you need to understand when to push hard and when to pace yourself. It’s about making informed decisions and taking measured risks,” he explains.

Investing in Italy and California

In both racing and business, preparation is critical. Piscopo’s training routine during his racing career parallels his business research and market analysis approach. “In racing, every detail matters. You study the track, the car, the competition. In business, you study the market, the people, and the opportunities,” Piscopo explains.

This is evident as Piscopo’s investments are not random but result from careful analysis and strategic planning. Co-owning Italcost Srl and Italmare Spa, two major oil and gas businesses in Italy, and two tech automotive startups in the U.S., he ensures that each investment is aligned with industry trends and a healthy dose of unfair advantage.

Piscopo mentions, “Knowing the market is crucial. It’s like knowing the track conditions in a race. It allows you to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.”

Embracing Risk and Innovation

Both in sports and business, taking risks is an inherent part of the journey. Piscopo’s racing career, where he must make high-stakes decisions and face fierce competition, prepared him for the bold moves required in business.

“Racing teaches you to be fearless, to take calculated risks. In business, this translates to seizing opportunities that others might shy away from,” he notes.

For instance, XVI Ventures recently invested in Brelle, a cutting-edge California-based automotive company that designs and builds next-generation EV technologies.

“With the advent of EVs, drivers have become passengers. Brelle is building incredible solutions to put drivers back in the driver’s seat. Their mission aligns perfectly with my vision for the high-end automotive industry,” Piscopo remarks.

A Life-Changing Decision

Piscopo admits that quitting racing, a field where he had achieved success, was painful. Yet, he found comfort in pursuing another passion—finance.

Although he came from an entrepreneurial family, the businessman stresses that his path was far from straightforward. He faced the difficulties of starting anew, the challenges of migrating, and eventually building his holding company from the ground up.

In an article on Medium, Piscopo mentions how starting from zero and alone was a powerful driver that shaped his character and led him to a fascinating life. He now divides his time between Rome and Los Angeles, taking an active approach to building his companies.

Written in partnership with BadenBower