On the heels of the stunning new Fendi boutique opening in the heart of Mykonos’ shopping destination, Nammos Village, Fendi has released the new Summer Capsule collection. To celebrate the new capsule and mark the start of the season, Fendi captured the spirit of the collection with a select group of influencers in Mykonos. From sophisticated swimwear pieces designed in the iconic FF logo to summer whites and beach-ready tote bags, Fendi’s new Summer Capsule collection was destined for summer getaways to Greece. Ahead, discover Haute Living’s exclusive look into a Fendi-fied summer in Mykonos.