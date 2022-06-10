Photo Credit: Aman

L.A. is getting its first Aman!

One of the world’s most extravagant luxury hotel brands, in partnership with privately held investment firm, Cain International and Alagem Capital, will bring Aman Beverly Hills to life in 2026. The project will comprise an Aman hotel, a collection of exclusive Aman-branded residences and an Aman Club, set within eight acres of botanical gardens. It will form part of the pioneering 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills development, situated on the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, less than a mile from Rodeo Drive.

Photo Credit: Aman

As with its property in Bangkok, Aman Nai Lert, One Beverly Hills will have a focus on health and wellbeing, surrounded by botanical gardens which showcase native plant species — an urban oasis, if you will.

Aman Beverly Hills will be the brand’s fifth property in the United States. Aman currently operates Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, while Aman New York opens this August; Miami Beach is slated to open in 2024.

Photo Credit: Aman

Says brand CEO and Chairman Vlad Doronin: “Aman Group’s strategy is to bring the brand’s coveted resort experiences to urban destinations. This strategic direction has seen us successfully launch the multiple award-winning Aman Tokyo in 2014, and Aman Residences, Tokyo will follow next year, as well as future urban destinations which feature both hotel and residences; Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, Aman Miami Beach, plus the imminent opening of Aman New York.”

He adds: “The announcement of Aman Beverly Hills further demonstrates our commitment to this strategy and long-term vision. Staying true our DNA and the revered Aman lifestyle, Aman Beverly Hills, nestled in its expansive botanical gardens, captures the legacy and heritage of Aman while connecting our guests with fascinating urban environments. We look forward to delivering another world-class destination on our continued mission to curate hotels and residences of architectural distinction in exceptional locations, with our unparalleled service and experiences.”