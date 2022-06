Today, Dior will unveil its 2023 cruise collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, in the iconic Plaza de España, in Seville, Spain. Honoring the long-standing relationship between Dior and Spain – and more specifically, Andalusia — the collection will display the craftsmanship and culture through the creativity of local artists and artisans. Tune into the Dior Women’s 2023 Cruise Collection show live from Spain at 4:15 pm EST today by clicking the link below.