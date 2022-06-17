Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

It’s been a major week for model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber; not only did she launch her new skincare line, Rhode, but she also just made her debut as Tiffany & Co. ambassador in a stunning new campaign since her appointment as global House ambassador last fall.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Highlighting the iconic T Collection, and Bieber flawlessly showcases the pieces, including the new pavé diamond earrings and oversized pendants, styled in Bieber’s signature stacking look. Being a part of the campaign is an organic fit for Bieber as Tiffany & Co. evokes sentimental feelings for her. “I have special memories of the women I admire wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry,” admits Hailey Bieber. “It’s a real honor to join that legacy as the face of the T Collection.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The new campaign radiates modernity while also paying tribute to the heritage of Tiffany & Co. “A modern-day style icon, Hailey Bieber embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection,” says Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication of Tiffany & Co. “We are excited for her to star in our new T Collection campaign.”

When the partnership was announced last October between Tiffany & Co. and Bieber, it seemed like a perfect pairing, and this new campaign is the ultimate testament.