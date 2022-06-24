Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Just before Memorial Day weekend, Cartier opened its doors to a new seasonal boutique in East Hampton. As the first of its kind in the Cartier d’Été pop-up series, the new East Hampton boutique is teeming with bespoke delights and experiences that embody the essence of summer out East.

Situated on the iconic Main Street, Cartier was naturally the perfect fit. “After hosting several recent, well-received seasonal ‘pop-up’ boutiques in Troy, MI, and Palm Beach, FL, we look forward to bringing this unique experience into our own backyard, welcoming guests from our home in New York City and beyond,” notes Mercedes Abramo the President and CEO of Cartier North America.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Upon entry, guests are immediately immersed into the wonderful world of Cartier summers with premium lighting and airy layout, capturing the joie de vivre of East Hampton. Inside, exclusively curated selections of pieces sit next to timeless classics like the Panthere C handbag in the new nautical navy colorway — available in the Hamptons pop-up before making its worldwide debut. The boutique also offers personalization offerings and hand-delivery services, ultimately catering to the local Hamptonites and seasonal goers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

A series of special artworks by the celebrated artist, Konstantin Kakanias, are also on display around the boutique. As a true testament to Cartier’s commitment to the arts, the brand commissioned Kakanias to create illustrations for the Cartier d’Été seasonal boutiques opening this summer, including the Hamptons and Mykonos. “I imagined fun summer days and nights, with a totally free spirit where we indulge in nature, light, water, love, and beautiful things. I was also inspired by the iconic screwball comedy ‘Bringing Up Baby’ and unforgettable Mykonian sunsets,” reveals Kakanias on the collaboration.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Throughout the summer, Cartier d’Été will include a program of events and art installations that aim to encapsulate the freeing feeling of holiday. The Cartier Hampton pop-up is located at 1 Main Street, East Hampton, New York. The boutique is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm except Sundays when its hours are 11 am to 5 pm.