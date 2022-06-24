Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will

Chanel Brings The Joie De Vivre Of Parisian Summers To East Hampton — Here’s Everything You Need To Know

City Guide, Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Chanel East Hampton
Chanel East Hampton Ephemeral Boutique

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

From buzzy new fine dining destinations and spa openings to luxury brands popping up, holiday in the Hamptons has officially commenced. And the latest to enter the scene is Chanel. Today, Chanel announced the opening of the new ephemeral boutique in East Hampton, situated on Newtown Lane right off the iconic Main Street. 

Chanel East HamptonPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Capturing both the essence of Parisian summer fantasies and the heritage of the Hamptons, the new Chanel boutique embodies the spirit of Chanel à la plage. Spanning 220 square meters and two floors, the boutique features an intimate, inviting design with a relaxed sense of glamour that is part of the House’s DNA. Upon entry, guests are charmed by design touches inspired by Mademoiselle Chanel’s eternally modern allure, complemented by the airy layout of the space.

Chanel East HamptonPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The first floor has curated a special edit of handbags, small leather goods, accessories, Watches & Fine Jewelry creations, and silhouettes from the Coco Beach and Métiers d’art 2021/22 collections by Virginie Viard. The ready-to-wear also includes summer-approved styles like swimwear and coverups — perfect for summer in the Hamptons. The second floor is set to be reserved for private appointments, adorned with creamy linen couches topped with throw pillows in white and gold Chanel tweed. And in true Hamptons fashion, there is a stunning garden at the boutique that will be used for entertaining throughout the summer.

Chanel East HamptonPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The boutique will be open from now until Labor Day is located at 26 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937.

PREVIOUS POST
Cartier Boutique East Hampton
Art
June 24, 2022
Cartier Captures The Spirit Of Summer With Its New Hamptons Pop-Up Boutique
By Adrienne Faurote
Benn Mathurin
Celebrities
June 24, 2022
2022 No. 6 Overall Draft Pick Bennedict Mathurin Dishes On His Slick Draft Night Style — Including Custom-Made D&G + A Hublot Big Bang Black Magic
By Laura Schreffler
News
June 24, 2022
Top 5 Spots To Immerse Yourself In Art This Summer
By Kellie Speed
Dior Mens Paris Fashion Week Show Live
Fashion
June 24, 2022
Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Watch The Dior Summer 2023 Men’s Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami