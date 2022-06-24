Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

From buzzy new fine dining destinations and spa openings to luxury brands popping up, holiday in the Hamptons has officially commenced. And the latest to enter the scene is Chanel. Today, Chanel announced the opening of the new ephemeral boutique in East Hampton, situated on Newtown Lane right off the iconic Main Street.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Capturing both the essence of Parisian summer fantasies and the heritage of the Hamptons, the new Chanel boutique embodies the spirit of Chanel à la plage. Spanning 220 square meters and two floors, the boutique features an intimate, inviting design with a relaxed sense of glamour that is part of the House’s DNA. Upon entry, guests are charmed by design touches inspired by Mademoiselle Chanel’s eternally modern allure, complemented by the airy layout of the space.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The first floor has curated a special edit of handbags, small leather goods, accessories, Watches & Fine Jewelry creations, and silhouettes from the Coco Beach and Métiers d’art 2021/22 collections by Virginie Viard. The ready-to-wear also includes summer-approved styles like swimwear and coverups — perfect for summer in the Hamptons. The second floor is set to be reserved for private appointments, adorned with creamy linen couches topped with throw pillows in white and gold Chanel tweed. And in true Hamptons fashion, there is a stunning garden at the boutique that will be used for entertaining throughout the summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The boutique will be open from now until Labor Day is located at 26 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937.