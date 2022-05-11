Thomas Keller
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”

Spring Has Sprung! Van Cleef & Arpels Has Transformed Fifth Avenue Into The Best Kind Of Bouquet

Fifth Avenue is in bloom! Van Cleef & Arpels has partnered with the Fifth Avenue Association to transform the city’s storied street into a veritable bouquet.

Since its was founded in 1906,  Van Cleef & Arpels, has been inspired by flora and fauna and the rebirth of nature. To celebrate the arrival of the season, theFrench High Jewelry and Watchmaking Maison collaborated with French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet to design spring-inspired floral installations along the world-famous street with 14 colorful sculptures complimented by live flowers.

Two years after Navet first brought his colorful universe to life on the facades of the Maison boutiques in New York City, Boston or Beverly Hills, his designs are now expanding onto the sidewalks, bringing the brand’s positive vibes to the enjoyment of all residents and travelers alike. Taking a new three-dimensional shape, installations of large-scale sculptures and live potted flowers have taken over Fifth Avenue from 47th street to 59th street.Van Cleef & ArpelsPhoto Credit: Van Cleef & Arpels

Says Navet, “I like to do something different for every location because the city is different, and the energy is unique and I’m in awe to have the opportunity to express myself on such a beautiful avenue. I hope this creates enchantment, surprise, and a lot of joy. These are the feelings I want people to experience walking through the installation.”

The designs are inspired by the artist’s cheerful sketches, his recurring work on vases accented by live and imaginary flowers and butterflies, a joyful blend of pastel drawing and architecture. Pedestrian are thus invited to step into his universe: arches, benches, pergolas and other architectural elements in bright colors and energetic lines punctuate the street. What a luxe, lovely way to celebrate the season!

Lady M x Baccarat
May 12, 2022
Baccarat And Lady M Are Joining Forces To Bring A Dazzling Luxury Cake Truck To South Coast Plaza Today
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 Collection Show Livestream Link
May 12, 2022
Watch The Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2023 Collection Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote
Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
May 11, 2022
On Tuesdays, Elizabeth Hurley Wears Pink — And Raises $8.5 Million For Breast Cancer Research
By Laura Schreffler
May 11, 2022
Chef Michael Michaelidis Ushers New Culinary Landscape In Miami
By Gabriel Pessoa

