On Tuesdays, Elizabeth Hurley Wears Pink — And Raises $8.5 Million For Breast Cancer Research

Haute Scene, News

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
Elizabeth Hurley

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

On Tuesday night, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) returned, in-person to present its 2022 Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse in New York City. The evening raised a record-breaking $8.5 million to support of BCRP — which was founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, and is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world — and its global legion of 250 scientists pursuing high-impact, lifesaving breast cancer research.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
Patti LaBelle

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

Hosted by Elizabeth Hurley, Global Ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, the evening featured an unforgettable concert by the legendary Patti LaBelle, who performed “New Attitude,” “Lady Marmalade,” and “On My Own.” The evening also recognized BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit for her 21 years of leadership as she prepares to retire this year. Gretta Monahan presented The Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unsung Hero Award to June Jacobs and Rochelle Jacobs.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
Vera Wang and Zac Posen

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

Other notable guests included: Vera Wang, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, Radhika Jones, Jill Kargman, Lois Robbins, Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green, Lydia Fenet, Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon and more.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
Danielle Lauder and William P. Lauder

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

Honorary co-chairs of the event included Sir Elton John and David Furnish; Judy and Leonard Lauder and Anthony von Mandl. Gala Steering Co-Chairs included: Dee and Tommy Hilfiger; Kinga Lampert and Aerin Lauder. Lead Gala co-chairs included: Jody and John Arnhold; Valentine and Patrick Firmenich; Roslyn Goldstein; Terri and Jerry Kohl; William P. Lauder and Lori Kanter Tritsch; Adrienne and Dan Lufkin; Jeanne and Herbert Siegel; Marilyn and Jim Simons and Candace King Weir. Gala co-chairs included: Sandra Brant; Patsy and Patrick Callahan; Amy and Brian France; Mary-Ann and Fabrizio Freda; Nina Garcia; Marjorie Reed Gordon; Donna Karan; Michael Kors; Shelly and Howard Kivell; Jane Lauder; Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder; Laura and Gary Lauder; Patricia Quick; Bryan Rafanelli; Lois Robbins and Andrew Zaro; John Rosenwald; Arlene Taub; Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch; Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon; Vera Wang; and, Nina and Gary Wexler.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
Nina García

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

