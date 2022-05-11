Wellness Entrepreneur Ross Franklin Is Reshaping The Future Of The Franchise Industry

Ross Franklin is a best-selling author, Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of Pure Green Franchise, one of the fastest-growing juice bar franchises in the United States.

Franklin is a former fitness industry consulting and turn-around expert who realized that 80 percent of optimal health comes from nutrition while only 20 percent is attributed to fitness. He founded Pure Green in 2014 in New York City and he developed Pure Green into an omnichannel company with a wholesale division that has thousands of accounts throughout the United States including over 50 professional sports teams. Pure Green’s franchise division is on pace to have over 100 stores open by the end of 2023.

The juice bar franchise industry has been growing exponentially over the past decade and the global pandemic of COVID-19 has accelerated the growth. Prior to starting Pure Green Franchise, Franklin realized that all the juice bar franchises in the industry have large footprints because they need to build manufacturing centers to make cold pressed juice at every unit. With Pure Green’s national wholesale business already in thousands of accounts and with national distribution in place, Franklin realized that he had a distinctive edge that would make Pure Green standout as a juice bar franchise with a high barrier to entry for competitors or copycats. Franklin set up Pure Green Franchise where Pure Green’s wholesale division sells Pure Green franchisees the cold pressed juice and shots which eliminates the need for franchisees to manufacture their own cold pressed juice. This allows Pure Green locations to take on smaller footprints with lower labor costs.

According to Franklin, “Our goal with Pure Green Franchise is to build healthier communities around the globe. The key to rapid growth is recruiting the best and the brightest franchise partners who are aligned with our mission. By recruiting the best operators, we will get to our goal of 1,000 Pure Green Franchise units within the United States.”

In his effort to get to 1,000 Pure Green Franchise units, Franklin is training franchisees that are aligned with Pure Green’s mission at Pure Green University, a dedicated training center that teaches franchisees how to operate Pure Green locations. Franklin has embedded techniques and strategies from his best-selling book The Founder Success Formula into the Pure Green University curriculum.

It is clear nothing will stop Franklin from driving Pure Green toward achieving his mission of building healthier communities around the globe.

Written in partnership with Tedfuel