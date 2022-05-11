LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Wellness Entrepreneur Ross Franklin Is Reshaping The Future Of The Franchise Industry

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Ross Franklin is a best-selling author, Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of Pure Green Franchise, one of the fastest-growing juice bar franchises in the United States.

Franklin is a former fitness industry consulting and turn-around expert who realized that 80 percent of optimal health comes from nutrition while only 20 percent is attributed to fitness. He founded Pure Green in 2014 in New York City and he developed Pure Green into an omnichannel company with a wholesale division that has thousands of accounts throughout the United States including over 50 professional sports teams. Pure Green’s franchise division is on pace to have over 100 stores open by the end of 2023.

The mission statement at Pure Green in Fulton Market, Chicago

The juice bar franchise industry has been growing exponentially over the past decade and the global pandemic of COVID-19 has accelerated the growth. Prior to starting Pure Green Franchise, Franklin realized that all the juice bar franchises in the industry have large footprints because they need to build manufacturing centers to make cold pressed juice at every unit. With Pure Green’s national wholesale business already in thousands of accounts and with national distribution in place, Franklin realized that he had a distinctive edge that would make Pure Green standout as a juice bar franchise with a high barrier to entry for competitors or copycats. Franklin set up Pure Green Franchise where Pure Green’s wholesale division sells Pure Green franchisees the cold pressed juice and shots which eliminates the need for franchisees to manufacture their own cold pressed juice. This allows Pure Green locations to take on smaller footprints with lower labor costs.

Franchise Partners training at Pure Green University

According to Franklin, “Our goal with Pure Green Franchise is to build healthier communities around the globe. The key to rapid growth is recruiting the best and the brightest franchise partners who are aligned with our mission. By recruiting the best operators, we will get to our goal of 1,000 Pure Green Franchise units within the United States.”

Franklin’s best-selling book, The Founder Success Formula

In his effort to get to 1,000 Pure Green Franchise units, Franklin is training franchisees that are aligned with Pure Green’s mission at Pure Green University, a dedicated training center that teaches franchisees how to operate Pure Green locations. Franklin has embedded techniques and strategies from his best-selling book The Founder Success Formula into the Pure Green University curriculum.

It is clear nothing will stop Franklin from driving Pure Green toward achieving his mission of building healthier communities around the globe.

Written in partnership with Tedfuel

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Cover Story
May 12, 2022
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Auto
May 12, 2022
Rolls-Royce Announces New Expression For Phantom Series II
By Haute Living
Lady M x Baccarat
City Guide
May 12, 2022
Baccarat And Lady M Are Joining Forces To Bring A Dazzling Luxury Cake Truck To South Coast Plaza Today
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 Collection Show Livestream Link
Fashion
May 12, 2022
Watch The Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2023 Collection Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami