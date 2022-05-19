Music Icons Luis Fonsi and Paula Abdul were honored Saturday night in Miami during the second annual Impact Awards Gala, which raised over $1M for a great cause.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The Impact Awards Gala is an event held to honor musical talent while making sure the future of music and the overall better of the global music community is in safe hands. The gala benefits the Playing for Change Foundation, an international non-profit organization which has been operating 17 music programs across 13 countries. Founded in 2007, PCFC was established to create positive change through music and arts education.

For its second iteration, the Impact Awards Gala united some of the biggest names in business, tech, philanthropy and of course, music, in order to honor legends Luis Fonsi and Paula Abdul, while benefitting the crucial work of PCFC. Puerto Rican singer/songwriter and multiple Latin Grammy Award-winner, Luis Fonsi, became a household name across the planet after his hit single, “Despacito” took over the charts. Grammy Award-winning singer, dancer, choreographer and TV personality, Paula Abdul, is currently thriving going into the sixth year of her residency performing in Las Vegas. Fonsi and Abdul were honored for their consistent philanthropic initiatives throughout their careers.

This Saturday, at Miami Beach’s Faena Theater, over $1M were raised to help PCFC engage marginalized youth in diverse communities around the world, primarily located in low and lower-middle income countries. The amazing cause was appreciated by the star-studded lineup of guests and attendees present for the Impact Awards Gala.

Notable attendees included Karolina Kurkova, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson, Felix Semper, Jake McClinton and many more.

