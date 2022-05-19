The Amalfi Coast Has Come To LA With Eataly’s New Pop-Up, Capri

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Can’t travel to the Amalfi Coast this summer? The next best thing is right at home in Los Angeles with Eataly LA’s limited-time pop-up, Capri.

Located on Eataly’s main floor, this short-term dining experience is now welcome guests for lunch and dinner service starting on Monday, May 2nd. Inspired by the idyllic Mediterranean island of the same name, Capri will serve authentic southern Italian dishes in an atmosphere that transports you to the Amalfi Coast.

To access the restaurant, guests will pass through a trellis of Amalfi lemon trees that leads to a patio, where tables are shaded by blue and white umbrellas, the very ones you’d find at Capri’s most famous beach clubs. There’s also an artistic installation of Vietri ceramics hand-painted with the restaurant’s signature lemon motif.

Developed by Beverage Director and Napoli native Luigi Capasso, the beverage program is an homage to Capri’s playful beachside cocktail culture and the outstanding wines of southern Italy.

Indulge in libations like the Cocktail dei Faraglioni, a glass of prosecco garnished with a popsicle made from local California fruit. Also on offer: a build-your-own spritz, where you can even select your spirits of choice for the perfect, customized cocktail. The wine list features a curated selection from the islands of the Italian south, including standouts like Centiempo Biancolella, a crisp white with tropical notes from Ischia.

Capri’s menu, developed by Executive Chef and Napoli native Giuseppe Manco, pays tribute to the beachside restaurants that dot the Amalfi coastline, with a focus on California seafood and local produce prepared in bright, flavorful dishes like Scialatielli allo Scoglio, a traditional pasta featuring fresh seafood in a light tomato sauce. Seafood lovers won’t want to miss the Branzino Acqua Pazza, a southern Italian specialty whose name translates to “crazy water fish”, originally prepared on fishing boats with freshly caught fish and seawater.

Additional standouts on the menu include the mozzarella di bufala, which originated in Campania. At Capri, guests can choose from three different varieties of mozzarella served tableside from the restaurant’s Caprese cart.

Because southern Italy is famous for its pasticcerie (pastry shops), the intention is to highlight them here, with an impressive selection of dolci from the region, including the Delizia al Limone, a light sponge cake glazed in lemon custard and dusted with lemon zest; the classic Babà al Rum al Taglio, a yeasted cake soaked in rum and filled with rich cream; and a liquid dessert in the form of Limoncello, a lemon-flavored liqueur that traces its origins to the Amalfi Coast.

