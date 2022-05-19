LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

The Amalfi Coast Has Come To LA With Eataly’s New Pop-Up, Capri

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Capri
Piazza Dining Room

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Can’t travel to the Amalfi Coast this summer? The next best thing is right at home in Los Angeles with Eataly LA’s limited-time pop-up, Capri.

CapriPhoto Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Located on Eataly’s main floor, this short-term dining experience is now welcome guests for lunch and dinner service starting on Monday, May 2nd. Inspired by the idyllic Mediterranean island of the same name, Capri will serve authentic southern Italian dishes in an atmosphere that transports you to the Amalfi Coast.

CapriPhoto Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

To access the restaurant, guests will pass through a trellis of Amalfi lemon trees that leads to a patio, where tables are shaded by blue and white umbrellas, the very ones you’d find at Capri’s most famous beach clubs. There’s also an artistic installation of Vietri ceramics hand-painted with the restaurant’s signature lemon motif.

Capri
Granite Mediterranee

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Developed by Beverage Director and Napoli native Luigi Capasso, the beverage program is an homage to Capri’s playful beachside cocktail culture and the outstanding wines of southern Italy.

Capri
Pizza All_Acqua A Ruota

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Indulge in libations like the Cocktail dei Faraglioni, a glass of prosecco garnished with a popsicle made from local California fruit. Also on offer: a build-your-own spritz, where you can even select your spirits of choice for the perfect, customized cocktail. The wine list features a curated selection from the islands of the Italian south, including standouts like Centiempo Biancolella, a crisp white with tropical notes from Ischia.

Capri
Delizia Di Limone

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Capri’s menu, developed by Executive Chef and Napoli native Giuseppe Manco, pays tribute to the beachside restaurants that dot the Amalfi coastline, with a focus on California seafood and local produce prepared in bright, flavorful dishes like Scialatielli allo Scoglio, a traditional pasta featuring fresh seafood in a light tomato sauce. Seafood lovers won’t want to miss the Branzino Acqua Pazza, a southern Italian specialty whose name translates to “crazy water fish”, originally prepared on fishing boats with freshly caught fish and seawater.

Capri
Cocktail Dei Farglioni

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Additional standouts on the menu include the mozzarella di bufala, which originated in Campania. At Capri, guests can choose from three different varieties of mozzarella served tableside from the restaurant’s Caprese cart.

Capri
Branzino Acqua Pazza

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Because southern Italy is famous for its pasticcerie (pastry shops), the intention is to highlight them here, with an impressive selection of dolci from the region, including the Delizia al Limone, a light sponge cake glazed in lemon custard and dusted with lemon zest; the classic Babà al Rum al Taglio, a yeasted cake soaked in rum and filled with rich cream; and a liquid dessert in the form of Limoncello, a lemon-flavored liqueur that traces its origins to the Amalfi Coast.

CapriPhoto Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Eataly LA is located in the Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Hotel
May 20, 2022
Loews Hotels & Co Celebrates Seasonal Travel With Launch Of New Summerfest Program
By Brooke Klaiman
Cocktail of the Week
City Guide
May 20, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate World Whiskey Day With The Sultry Smoke Over Beverly At Nobu Los Angeles
By Laura Schreffler
Watch The Dior Spring 2023 Men's Capsule Collection Show Live From Venice, California
Fashion
May 19, 2022
Watch The Dior Spring 2023 Men’s Capsule Collection Show Live From Venice, California
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
May 19, 2022
Luis Fonsi And Paula Abdul Honored At Second Annual Impact Awards Gala In Miami
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami