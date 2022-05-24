Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton‘What can art do for us?’ A century-long question with an answer that seems obvious in its answer: “When you evoke that feeling that ‘Anything is possible just by seeing one work of art, that’s what it can do for us.” — the late Virgil Abloh.

Louis Vuitton proved Abloh’s said ethos through its new exhibition with Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh, which made even the most steadfast purist believe anything is possible by attending.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Open from May 20th through May 31st at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in New York City, Louis Vuitton teamed up with Nike for the first time in the brand’s history to chart the creative dialogue between the two powerhouse brands. The exhibit reveals the release of the 47 editions of Nike’s ‘Air Force 1’ designed by Abloh, with immersive spaces reflective of Abloh’s domains of creation and presentation.

Manufactured in Fiesso d’Artico, the collection of 47 pairs of sneakers seamlessly joins Nike’s classic design codes and Vuitton’s classic insignia and craftsmanship. Designed by Abloh himself, in one of the final footwear collections he designed before his passing in 2021, 9 of the 47 editions will be globally released and available for purchase through digital activation in June of this year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Upon arrival at the exhibition, one is greeted with a larger-than-life statue of Abloh, and the warehouse itself, wrapped in a vibrant orange color and adorned with a logo fusing those of both LV and Nike alike, ignites one’s excitement to uncover the rest of what’s to be unveiled inside. As you enter the space, you transcend the mundane into a dream, characteristic of Abloh’s show sets and campaign imagery. The immersive space includes a giant version of the logo reelected in a mirrored ceiling, framed by cloud-painted walls, furthering the idea one has been transported elsewhere. Drawing on surrealist ideas – central to the designer’s practice, the 47 editions of the sneakers are exhibited in motion, on magnetized walls and holographic displays animating the sneakers with cues to breakdancing rooted in hip-hop culture.

Virgil Abloh challenged his audience to imagine a world beyond man-made limitations, and this exhibition materializes that imagination in a way Abloh himself would’ve marveled at. ‘Are you a Tourist or a Purist?’ one of the many famously thought-provoking quotes from Abloh, highlights a key concept that was his main device in understanding the sections of culture that move the culture forward.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Tourist is bright-eyed and curiosity-driven and has a lust for learning about discoveries. And The Purist is an expert of practice, steeped in the knowledge of the history and the nuance of said practice — whether that be art, fashion, or music. This idea aims to inspire us to question everything and to create from a place of curiosity, similar to a child’s curiosity. To exemplify this childlike mentality, the exhibit includes an exact replica of Abloh’s childhood treehouse. The treehouse includes moodboards with actual notes from Abloh regarding the sneakers showcased and a DJ turntable — both of which were routinely used in the designer’s creative process.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Employing fashion as a tool for change, Abloh wanted people to reconnect with their childlike outlook and to construct a culture devoid of preconceived notions of human and material worth. Through Louis Vuitton’s new exhibition, we celebrate and remember a creative genius that changed and blended fashion and culture forever.