Salvatore Ferragamo Celebrates The Newly Designed Palm Beach Boutique

City Guide, Fashion, Haute Events, Lifestyle, News

Stephanie Hill wearing Ferragamo poses in front of Ferragamo’s recently re-designed store on Worth Avenue.

Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo celebrated the re-opening of its Worth Avenue boutique with a festive gathering held at Villa Poinciana, a private villa at the iconic Colony Hotel. Members of the Ferragamo family—namely, company founder Salvatore Ferragamo’s son Leonardo, President of Ferragamo, and Salvatore’s grandson Edo, a rising musical talent—along with Daniella Vitale, CEO of Ferragamo North America, welcomed a VIP crowd of Palm Beach notables, luminaries, and international tastemakers to the stylish soiree.

The event was the culmination of a fashion-filled day during which select brand friends traveled by Ferragamo-branded Moke to tour the newly opened boutique and preview the latest arrivals from the collection. Over 80 guests—including local fashionista and philanthropist Bettina Anderson; recently signed Ford model Georges Coupet; former ballerina and style blogger Stephanie Hill; singer Austin Mahone; author Tamu McPherson; and tennis star Venus Williams—enjoyed aperitivo and cocktails on the terrace while dancing to the beats of twin sis DJs Angel + Dren. As one would expect, the aforementioned donned fabulous Ferragamo fashions and accessories from head to toe.

Tamu McPherson at Ferragamo Palm Beach.

Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

Austin Mahone at Ferragamo opening event.

Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

Bettina Anderson

Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

Venus Williams at the Ferragamo opening celebration.

Photo Credit: German Larkin

The store’s new design concept speaks to Ferragamo’s brand pillars of sophistication and contemporary elegance, with a juxtaposition of natural materials like travertine and walnut, and an infusion of color by way of sculpted ceramics.

Leonardo Ferragamo, president of Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

 

Edo Ferragamo, musician and grandson of Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

Daniella Vitale, CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo North America

Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

DJ Angel + Dren

Photo Credit: courtesy of German LarkinFerragamo is located at 440 South County Road, Palm Beach.

