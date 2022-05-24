Photo Credit: courtesy of German Larkin

Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo celebrated the re-opening of its Worth Avenue boutique with a festive gathering held at Villa Poinciana, a private villa at the iconic Colony Hotel. Members of the Ferragamo family—namely, company founder Salvatore Ferragamo’s son Leonardo, President of Ferragamo, and Salvatore’s grandson Edo, a rising musical talent—along with Daniella Vitale, CEO of Ferragamo North America, welcomed a VIP crowd of Palm Beach notables, luminaries, and international tastemakers to the stylish soiree.

The event was the culmination of a fashion-filled day during which select brand friends traveled by Ferragamo-branded Moke to tour the newly opened boutique and preview the latest arrivals from the collection. Over 80 guests—including local fashionista and philanthropist Bettina Anderson; recently signed Ford model Georges Coupet; former ballerina and style blogger Stephanie Hill; singer Austin Mahone; author Tamu McPherson; and tennis star Venus Williams—enjoyed aperitivo and cocktails on the terrace while dancing to the beats of twin sis DJs Angel + Dren. As one would expect, the aforementioned donned fabulous Ferragamo fashions and accessories from head to toe.

The store’s new design concept speaks to Ferragamo’s brand pillars of sophistication and contemporary elegance, with a juxtaposition of natural materials like travertine and walnut, and an infusion of color by way of sculpted ceramics.

Ferragamo is located at 440 South County Road, Palm Beach.