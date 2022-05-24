Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

The Race To End Human Trafficking

As McLaren quoted, Miami “stepped into a world of exhilaration,” while watching the Formula 1 races in Miami activate. As the thrilling weekend was coming to a close and drivers were full speed ahead on their last few laps on the track, McLaren paired up with Authentic ID, a provider of identity proofing and fraud prevention solutions, to launch the All for Humanity Shield project.

McLaren display in front of Sexy Fish entrance

The event held at the exotic Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami paid tribute to the multipart pilot project for both the public and private sector, aimed to make cities safer through donated identity verification technology and training to fight human trafficking. Although human trafficking would have been expected to be behind us, the still $150M industry worldwide continues to be a large threat to humanity today.

A red flag in human trafficking is the popular hospitality and entertainment industry. So as thousands of fans flooded the stands and the roar of engines took over, it was only proper that the Human Shield project was set into motion during one of the largest weekends in Miami, the kick-off weekend of Formula 1 races.

CEO of More Too Life Dr. Brook Bello

Beginning in Miami, the Human Shield project will work alongside sporting and entertainment venues, and hotels to train their employees on anti-human trafficking prevention with the curriculum designed by trafficking survivor herself, Dr. Brooke Bello, CEO of More Too Life. In addition, the program will include access to the identity verification technology inspired by the president of AuthenticID, Jeff Jani’s race to end human trafficking.

While among law enforcement groups, Jani saw a loophole in the system: Officers and first responders didn’t have the tools to correctly identify victims of enslaved trafficking or, better yet, know how to pinpoint a possible trafficking tactic. Using the new technology, it’s anticipated that the gap in the system will continue to close, on a city-by-city basis. Racing forward, AuthenticID plans to team up with McLaren at the next Formula 1 U.S.-based event to continue to spread awareness and grow the All for Humanity Alliance globally.

Doug Plank, McLaren Team Owner Angelo Paletta, Jon Engman

Kamal Hotchandani, Jose Paula, Antonio Misuraca, Thai Alves

