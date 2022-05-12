LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Baccarat And Lady M Are Joining Forces To Bring A Dazzling Luxury Cake Truck To South Coast Plaza Today

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Lady M x BaccaratPhoto Credit: Baccarat x Lady M

Let’s be honest — indulging in anything is a luxury. And when that indulgence includes Lady M, a confectionary known for its elegant, multi-layered mille crêpe cakes — that’s next level. And now, for a few days at least, life is about to get even sweeter now that Lady M has partnered with fine crystal maker Baccarat on a long-anticipated luxury cake truck, and it’s coming to South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa starting today. T\

he three-day only activation will provide a unique and immersive luxury experience for Southern California guests of all ages – including Lady M’s Checkers, Signature, Green Tea, and Strawberry Swirl Mille Crêpes – all served on Baccarat.

The #LadyMxBaccarat Luxury Cake Truck offers a stunning feast for the eyes and tastebuds, featuring a selection of the world’s finest cakes and Baccarat luxury barware and chandeliers, and dazzling custom artwork by 3D artist Kurt Wenner.

Lady M x BaccaratPhoto Credit: Zac Crawford

The activation also represents Baccarat’s expanded partnership with, and support for, Harvesters, an organization committed to raising awareness and critical funds to end hunger in Orange County. On May 12th Baccarat will host an exclusive event for Harvesters members at the Baccarat boutique, offering a 20% donation back to Harvesters when invited attendees make a purchase at Baccarat.

Here’s how and when to catch this indulgent offering. And you should catch it… because you deserve it, don’t you?

The Lady M x Baccarat Luxury Cake Truck is open to the public:
May 12, 2:00pm – 6:00pm
May 13, 12:00pm – 6:00pm
May 14, 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: South Coast Plaza (Bear Street / South Coast Plaza entrance, next to Macy’s men’s store), 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

